TCEQ announces Take Care of Texas program video contest winners

AUSTIN- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is proud to announce the 2022 Take Care of Texas video contest winners.

Every year, students from across the state grab their video cameras and work to compete in the annual video contest with the goal to produce the most entertaining and compelling content demonstrating how to keep Texas’ air and water clean, reduce waste, and conserve water and energy. This year more than 250 entries were received. From there the initial entries were narrowed down to 12 finalists (6 in high school and 6 in middle school). After members of the public were given the chance to vote and further narrow down the field, TCEQ commissioners, executive staff, and representatives from the contest sponsor, Waste Management of Texas, Inc. reviewed and voted on the final first, second, and third place standings.

The following students were selected as the winners:

High School (9th - 12th Grade)

1st Place: $2,500 scholarship

Bryson Magee, George Bush High School, Richmond I.S.D.

2nd Place: $1,500 scholarship

Esha Shetty, Rick Reedy High School, Frisco I.S.D.

3rd Place: $500 scholarship

Emma Marquez, R.L. Turner High School, Carrollton-Farmers Branch I.S.D.

Middle School (6th - 8th Grade)

1st Place: $800 gift card toward camera equipment

Gary Hart, Hudson Bend Middle School, Lake Travis I.S.D.

2nd Place: $600 gift card toward camera equipment

Kaitlyn Guevara, John Drugan Middle School, Socorro I.S.D.

3rd Place: $400 gift card toward camera equipment

Myles Parras, William B. Travis Academy, Dallas I.S.D.

To view the winning videos or learn more about the contest, visit the Take Care of Texas video contest page.

Each of the winners, who placed first in their respective category will be invited to the TCEQ Banquet, in Austin, Texas, in May to be recognized.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that provides helpful information on Texas’ successes in environmental protection and encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.