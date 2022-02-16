Deirdre Gilbert, Candidate for Governor of Texas, Joins Efforts to Stop the Execution of Wrongly Convicted Melissa Lucio
Gubernatorial challenger Deirdre Gilbert will accompany the candidate for Governor of Oklahoma to try to stop the execution of wrongly convicted Melissa Lucio.
The repeated refusal for the State of Texas to take the constitutional safeguards that protect individuals from immoral equality is my driving force for running for Governor.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, February 18, Gubernatorial challenger Deirdre Gilbert will accompany Connie Johnson, candidate for Governor of Oklahoma, and Abe Bonowitz of Death Penalty Action, as they stop in Texas as a part of their touring schedule to try to stop the execution of wrongly convicted Melissa Lucio. Johnson and Bonowitz worked together to defeat SQ776, which placed the death penalty in Oklahoma's constitution.
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
The execution of Melissa Lucio is looming over Texas. For 14 years, she has maintained her innocence and now faces execution for the crime that never occurred: 2-year old Mariah's accidental fall downstairs leading to death two days later at home. Melissa Elizabeth Lucio was sentenced to death on July 10, 2008, in Brownsville, Texas.
The new district attorney, courts, and parole board in Cameron County must undertake a meaningful review of innocence claims before an irreversible injustice occurs. The Melissa case has been brought up again because she was allegedly coerced into giving false testimony during her interrogation.
"Coerced false confessions are a leading cause of wrongful conviction and even more prevalent among women wrongly convicted of killing a child, like Melissa," states the innocenceproject.org. "As a survivor of lifelong sexual abuse and domestic violence, Melissa was especially vulnerable to police coercion, but at trial, she was prevented from presenting any evidence that would have explained why she falsely confessed during the interrogation."
Gilbert has always had a passion for the least of us. She says that the repeated refusal for the State of Texas to take the constitutional safeguards that protect individuals from immoral equality was her driving force for her race for Governor.
Gilbert is a hidden jewel that has already made an impact just by running. The contribution and the effort set forth to run for one of the top positions in the state as a black woman speaks volumes for her courage. She is breaking barriers and is challenging the status quo, fighting an establishment that does not recognize her as a viable candidate.
To learn more about Melissa Lucio and how you can help, visit www.freemelissa.org.
About Deidre Gilbert
Deirdre Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community, and she's worked on issues such as the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights, and Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
