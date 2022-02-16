Submit Release
Route 4027 (East Pleasant Valley Boulevard) Hutchinson Run Bridge Replacement Project to Begin in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Kukurin Contracting, Inc., of Export, PA, will begin work, Monday February 21, on a project to replace the Route 4027 (East Pleasant Valley Boulevard) Hutchinson Run Bridge, in the Borough of Tyrone, Blair County.

On Monday, the contractor will start phased sewer line relocation and traffic will be controlled by daylight flagging operations, as needed. The remainder of the project will be completed with traffic moving through phased, temporary lane shifts. Motorists are advised to use caution within the work area.

Overall work on this project consists of replacement of the bridge, utility upgrades, drainage improvements, and guide rail and roadway upgrades.

All work on this $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

