G-Cube wins a hattrick of awards at the coveted 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards
G-Cube, a leader in innovative learning solutions, recorded a hat trick at the coveted 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three awards they achieved were:
G-Cube and Bayer Crop Science won the prestigious Silver Award in the Best Advance in Custom Content category. The OTF Leads Training Program was developed and implemented by G-Cube Solutions to help employees at Bayer Crop Sciences lead continuous improvement projects.
G-Cube and Baxter International Inc won the esteemed Bronze Award in the category of Best Certification Program. The Baxter PDA training program is the first-of-its-kind to receive accreditation implemented in partnership with G-Cube and experts from the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) and Annual Dialysis Conference (ADC), the program is designed to support PD nurses at every stage of their learning journey.
G-Cube and Special Olympics won the distinguished Bronze Award in the Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning The Health Training for Athletes program aims to provide athletes with the physical, mental, and emotional well-being support they need to prepare for the Special Olympics.
The awards were announced on August 20th during a live event. The Brandon Hall awards recognize organizations that have implemented successful programs, strategies, and technologies in the areas of learning and development, talent management, human resources, sales functions, and business operations.
G-Cube has become a trusted talent development provider for major corporations over the last 21 years. Our company assists organizations in becoming more productive by providing employees with ways to increase their knowledge; improve their skills, expertise, and attitudes; and bring about cultural change. G-Cube has provided custom content development services to over 500 businesses in North and South America, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
Rachna Kaura, vice president of content services at G-Cube, shared her delight: “With our innovative solutions, creative thought input, and collaborative efforts, we aim to bring the best-fit learning strategy for our clients. We are delighted to partner with our esteemed clients in their journey of developing human capital by means of our exalted performance-driven solutions allowing measurable impact to the business.”
The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards winners are listed here:
About G-Cube:
G-Cube is a learning-solutions company that helps organizations to become more knowledgeable and efficient. The company builds solutions to create understanding, raise awareness, develop skills, improve behavior, and bring cultural change. The learning programs that G-Cube develops are based on cognitive science, principles of pedagogy for adult learning, and the latest content-development technologies.
Visit – https://gc-solutions.net
About the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards:
Brandon Hall is a preeminent research and analyst firm with more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 20 years of experience delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations. They have world-class research, data, and expertise in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, talent acquisition, and workforce management. The Brandon Hall Awards program is held annually to recognize innovation in various fields of business.
