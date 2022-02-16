Gazprom Neft achieves record sales of bitumen products in 2021 at more than three million tonnes

Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials, operator of the Gazprom Neft bitumens business, delivered a 9% increase in bitumen sales in 2021, reaching 3.1 million tonnes. Sales of polymer-bitumen binders, designed for highway and airstrip construction, were up 27.5%, at 423,000 tonnes.
Gazprom Neft produces around 300 kinds of bitumen products in total throughout its plants — including its Moscow and Omsk refineries, its Ryazan Bitumen Materials plant, its Nova-BRIT plant in the Smolensk Oblast and its bitumens terminal in the Rostov Oblast. Thanks to a well-developed logistics-terminal network, Gazprom Neft’s bitumen materials were delivered to all regions of Russia throughout 2021, with geographic deliveries increasing to cover 66 countries worldwide.
The most important infrastructure projects on which Gazprom Neft bitumens were used included Moscow’s Central Ring Road and the M12 highway (running from Moscow to Kazan via Nizhny Novgorod). Bitumen materials were supplied for use on airstrip construction and upgrading, taxi ranks, and aircraft parking facilities and aprons at 20 airports throughout Moscow, Vladivostok, Krasnodar, Ufa and other regions of Russia.
«Sales of our bitumen materials crossed the historic three-million-tonne mark in 2021.Achieving this strategic goal was the result of increasing production of high-tech bitumen products — polymer-bitumen binders and bitumen derivatives, widely used in roadbuilding and civil engineering and construction. We are now one of the top-10 largest bitumen producers in the world — and plan to further strengthen our position on the Russian market and abroad by implementing new technological projects in bitumen production».
Dmitry Orlov Director General, Gazpromneft Bitumen Materials