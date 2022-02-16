Gazprom Neft achieves record sales of bitumen products in 2021 at more than three million tonnes

Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials, operator of the Gazprom Neft bitumens business, delivered a 9% increase in bitumen sales in 2021, reaching 3.1 million tonnes. Sales of polymer-bitumen binders, designed for highway and airstrip construction, were up 27.5%, at 423,000 tonnes.

Gazprom Neft produces around 300 kinds of bitumen products in total throughout its plants — including its Moscow and Omsk refineries, its Ryazan Bitumen Materials plant, its Nova-BRIT plant in the Smolensk Oblast and its bitumens terminal in the Rostov Oblast. Thanks to a well-developed logistics-terminal network, Gazprom Neft’s bitumen materials were delivered to all regions of Russia throughout 2021, with geographic deliveries increasing to cover 66 countries worldwide.

The most important infrastructure projects on which Gazprom Neft bitumens were used included Moscow’s Central Ring Road and the M12 highway (running from Moscow to Kazan via Nizhny Novgorod). Bitumen materials were supplied for use on airstrip construction and upgrading, taxi ranks, and aircraft parking facilities and aprons at 20 airports throughout Moscow, Vladivostok, Krasnodar, Ufa and other regions of Russia.