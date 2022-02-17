Protests, Blockages, Threats of War: What Happened to Freedom?

How can people make sense of the chaos and find some semblance of inner and outer peace? Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen spoke and wrote often about personal freedom.

Dr. Pieter Noomen’s Website Offers Guidance for a Troubled World

Let it sink in that you are part of the oneness of all. You're one of its constituents.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long before he died in 2019, Dr. Pieter Noomen explored deeply the meaning of life, death, freedom and so many other topics that the writings on his website will continue to enlighten and inspire readers for decades. In a time when mass protests and threats of war fill the daily news, Dr. Noomen's musings on freedom seem starkly meaningful.

On his website, www.wordsforall.org, Dr. Noomen writes:

“'Yes' a free will, 'no' a free will, argued the sages of all ages. Like they did, it does in me. I vacillate, how much am I free? By my logic, no answers do fit. Yet freedom is, and that is it. It features as essence and substance in all life's creatures. You see that we are free to even choose our own slavery?”

He also wrote that “all living is based on free participation.” Freedom is embraced in many of the world’s nations, but not all, and the chaos of early 2022 may echo for many years to come. How can people make sense of it all and find some semblance of inner and outer peace?

Visitors on www.wordsforall.org can explore Dr. Noomen’s comprehensive collection of vivid experiences and wisdom drawn from the communications he shared with what he called a “spiritual presence.” He grew to believe that, either directly or indirectly, all life stems from one common source, and when we can reconnect with that source, we reach the highest level of existence. And perhaps more importantly, Dr. Noomen believed that being in direct contact with the "all of existence" is possible for anyone and everyone.

In essence, all humans are in this together, and the path forward starts with accepting that. As Dr. Noomen wrote, “Let it sink in that you are part of the oneness of all. You're one of its constituents.”

Born in the Netherlands, Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and as a staff member of a Los Angeles metropolitan church, working in mental health fields like suicide prevention and hospice.

An example from Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week from his website:

"If today all people decided to drop negative behavior, and our societies would become peaceful for all, we still face that nature won't follow the change. It will remain violent at will, not caring about our human needs. In other words, the brokenness and imperfections of life do not depend on our human behavior. The roots of that go deeper. Our earth and its potential for carrying life is put together as a faulty product. Any hope for fundamentally changing the world? No! Any hope for substantially changing people? Yes! When we as individuals connect with the Real, the full, Reality."