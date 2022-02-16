The economic benefit of technologies developed by Gazprom Neft in 2021 stands at more than ₽11 billion

Eight new technology products were developed by Gazprom Neft’s Upstream Division in 2021 — all directed at improving efficiency in hydrocarbon production and all likely to deliver additional profits of more than ₽11 billion.

2021’s key developments involved new approaches in engineering and in using modular equipment to install surface facilities. Specialists at Gazprom Neft’s Science and Technology Centre also developed new solutions in digital fracking simulations and geological prospecting.

One landmark industry product has involved the development of an APG separation unit, allowing associated petroleum gas to be broken down into useable fractions — a process that not only means all hydrocarbons obtained in the production process can be monetised, but which also cuts CO2 emissions by 7%. The first such unit has been successfully tested and is now in use at company assets in the Orenburg Oblast.

Gazprom Neft is currently implementing around 100 projects involving the development of innovative solutions, including digital products, equipment, new materials and petrochemical reagents, as well as new approaches to prospecting and reservoir development. The company is developing its own proprietary solutions as well as scouting for ideas and start-ups on the external market, helped by its INDUSTRIX accelerator programme and the New Industry Ventures fund. Gazprom Neft has registered approximately 500 patents for inventions and other intellectual property connected to technologies under development. The total potential economic benefit of deploying the technologies being developed today could be more than ₽80 million.

«Our products are creating new opportunities for development, are optimising important production processes, and are opening up access to previously inaccessible hydrocarbon reserves. In addition to which, new technologies are helping us reduce our carbon footprint and make our projects more environmentally friendly. 2021 was extremely important for us in other ways too — we put our developments forward on the international market for the first time, and further expanded our ecosystem of technology partners: a trend that shows we’ve chosen the right route for development». Alexey Vashkevich Director for Upstream Technological Development, Gazprom Neft