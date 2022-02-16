Gazprom Neft delivers a one-third increase in sales of aviation fuels in FY2021

Gazpromneft Aero, operator of Gazprom Neft’s aviation refuelling business, has delivered a 28% increase in sales of aviation fuels in 2021, reaching 3.7 million tonnes — this figure also exceeding pre-pandemic sales levels in 2019. Direct “wing-tip” sales increased by 29%, reaching 2.4 million tonnes — this positive sales trend being the result of increasing aviation-fuel sales throughout Russia’s most important airports, with sales up 30% at Moscow’s aviation hub, up 90% in St Petersburg, and up 27% and 69%, respectively, in Novosibirsk and Ekaterinburg.

The company’s proprietary Smart Fuel blockchain platform, facilitating instant payments in aviation refuelling, has now gone into operation at 15 airports throughout Russia. This digital service increases efficiency in financial operations, cutting lead times in mutual settlements between fuel suppliers and airlines from four to five days to 15 seconds. Gazprom Neft’s blockchain platform is now registered in the Russian Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media’s Domestic Software Register.

Gazprom Neft began commercial production of JET A-1 fuel — a product with high export potential — at the company’s Omsk Refinery in 2021. This aviation fuel is now being supplied to countries throughout the Asia—Pacific, including to Kyrgyzstan at the country’s main Manas International Airport.

Gazprom Neft is actively involved in decarbonising aviation refuelling — the Eurasian SAF Alliance having been established at the company’s initiative in 2021. The Eurasian SAF-Alliance is an open forum through which aviation-industry market participants throughout the green jet-fuel value chain can engage. Gazprom Neft’s partners include aviation-industry leaders such as Airbus, Aeroflot, S7 Group, Volga-Dnepr Group, the N.E. Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) and the State Research Institute of Civil Aviation (FGUP GosNII GA). Alliance members expect Russia’s first SAF-fuelled flight to take place no later than 2024.