Mighty Paw’s Premium Braided Leather Dog Leash Combines Style & Comfort For Everyday Activities
The family orientated dog gear company released a high-end deluxe and a practical standard version of its elegant new leather dog leash.
The deluxe version features a premium padded, extra soft handle with decorative stitching and an aviation aluminum carabiner.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the wireless Smart Bell, padded Sport Dog Harness 2.0 and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their Premium Braided Leather Dog Leash.
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
The sturdy 6’ leash is made with 100% flexible, genuine leather that will only get better with age. It’s a more luxurious version of its leather predecessors that combines style and comfort for everyday walks and training sessions.
The gorgeous braids at the top and on the bottom provide extra strength and turn the leash into a powerful tool for handling even the most playful dogs.
It’s available in a deluxe and a standard version, both of which include the braided details as well as 360° swivel attachments for tangle-free walking and training.
“We designed the deluxe version of our braided leather dog lead with a premium padded, extra soft handle with decorative stitching and an aviation aluminum carabiner that withstands 850lbs of pulling force,” said Corey Smith, founder of Mighty Paw. “If you suffer from arthritis or have a strong puller on your hands, this is your go-to leash. Our standard version features a soft leather handle for grip stability and a metal clasp that withstands 385lbs of pulling force to control your active pup.”
Braided Leather Dog Leash Details:
*100% genuine, durable leather
*Strong metal hardware
*Built to last
*Braided top & bottom
*Extra soft padded deluxe version
*Aviation aluminum carabiner (Deluxe version)
*Decorative handle stitching (Deluxe version)
*Leather grip stability on standard version
*Metal clasp (Standard version)
*360° swivel attachment
*Tangle-free design
*Elegant look
*Leash length: 6’
*Width: 5/8”
*Thickness: 4 mm
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other