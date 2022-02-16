Microbiome Market Focuses On Developing Advanced Technological Improvements

Microbiome Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Microbiome Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing technological improvement is gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Microbiome market trends include major companies focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.

In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark based biotechnology company acquired Microbiome Labs for an undisclosed amount. Microbiome Labs’ acquisition is a crucial step in expanding Novozymes’ Human Health platform, giving it exposure to a wide range of patented solutions as well as access to the firm’s network of health professionals. Microbiome Labs is a US-based probiotics company.

Read more on the Global Microbiome Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiomes-global-market-report

The global microbiome market size is expected to grow from $5.54 billion in 2021 to $6.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The microbiome market is expected to reach $10.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the global microbiome market. Inflammatory bowel disease is a multifactorial and autoimmune infection group consisting of two major entities such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics were discovered as potential applications in many immune-mediated disorders, such as IBD, to restore microbial balance. These microbial therapies have shown the potential to reduce both the dysbiotic condition and the development of inflammatory mediators, thereby enabling remission, particularly in UC. In 2019, approximately 1.6 million people in the United States suffered from untreatable inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's or ulcerative colitis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of IBD is expected to drive the growth of the microbiome market.

Major players covered in the global microbiome industry are MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc, AbbVie Inc., Rebiotix, Inc., Ritter Pharmaceuticals, LNC Therapeutics Inc. and ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TBRC’s global microbiome market research report is segmented by type into fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), microbiome drugs, by application into inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, others, by technology into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics.

Microbiome Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Microbiome drugs), By Application (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis), By Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a microbiome market overview, forecast microbiome market size and growth for the whole market, microbiome market segments, geographies, microbiome market trends, microbiome market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Microbiome Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3397&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 – By Products and Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Services), By Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatics, Genomics), By End Users (Pharmaceutics, Animal Study, Agriculture, Forensic Science, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-global-market-report

Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market Report 2020 - By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Symbiotics), By Application (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce stores)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiome-therapeutics-global-market-report

Genomics Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software), Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)), By Process (Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis), By End User (Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/