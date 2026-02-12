Soft Drinks Market Growing on Rising Beverage Demand; Key Players Launch Innovative Products with CAGR Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soft drinks industry continues to evolve as consumer preferences shift toward healthier options and innovative flavors. With expanding urban populations and changing lifestyles, this market is set for steady growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors driving its expansion, leading regional players, and the trends shaping its future.

Soft Drinks Market Size and Growth Outlook from 2025 to 2030

The soft drinks market growth has experienced consistent expansion recently and is projected to grow from $482.25 billion in 2025 to $504.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This historical growth has been fueled by factors such as rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, the widespread reach of retail distribution networks, strong brand presence across multiple regions, increased consumption of carbonated drinks, and the growing popularity of convenience food culture.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain this upward trajectory, reaching $612.46 billion by 2030 with an improved CAGR of 5.0%. The anticipated growth is driven by rising demand for health-conscious beverage options, the surge in online beverage sales, expanding consumption in emerging markets, ongoing flavor and formula innovations, and a stronger emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. Key trends during this period include a growing preference for low-sugar drinks, wider availability of functional and fortified beverages, increasing consumer interest in natural flavor profiles, the rise of premium and craft soft drinks, along with ongoing packaging advancements.

Understanding What Constitutes a Soft Drink

Soft drinks are a category of nonalcoholic beverages typically made up of carbonated water, sweeteners, and flavoring agents. They are extremely popular globally and are an important part of many people’s diets. Over recent years, the global soft drinks market has seen significant growth spurred by changing consumer tastes, with more people seeking novel flavors and healthier alternatives.

Primary Drivers Boosting Growth in the Soft Drinks Market

The increasing demand for food and beverages is a principal factor propelling the soft drinks market’s development. This sector includes all companies involved in processing, packaging, and distributing food products, which now cater to consumers who prefer healthier and convenient beverage options available in a variety of flavors.

For example, in May 2024, the British Soft Drinks Association, a UK trade organization, reported in its 2024 Annual Report that soft drink consumption rose to 15,343 million liters in 2023 from 14,912 million liters in 2022. This escalation clearly highlights how the growing appetite for diverse food and beverage products is positively impacting the soft drinks industry.

Leading Regions Holding Prominence in the Soft Drinks Market

In 2025, North America was identified as the largest market for soft drinks. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering insights into the geographical distribution and performance of the market globally.

