Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Analysis: Industry Competition and Growth Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-alcoholic beer market has been experiencing notable expansion recently, driven by changing consumer habits and increasing health awareness. With advancements in brewing techniques and growing product variety, this sector is set for continued growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth drivers, key regions, and other important factors shaping its future.

Steady Growth and Market Size of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

In recent years, the non-alcoholic beer market has seen significant growth. It is projected to increase from $23.84 billion in 2025 to $26.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This expansion during the past period can be largely attributed to changing consumer preferences favoring low-alcohol lifestyles, heightened awareness of health benefits, a broader global beer consumer base, improvements in brewing and alcohol removal technologies, and the rising acceptance of non-alcoholic alternatives.

Future Market Expansion and Forecast for Non-Alcoholic Beer

Looking ahead, the market is poised for even faster growth, expected to reach $38.66 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This anticipated surge is driven by the increasing demand from health-conscious consumers, greater availability of non-alcoholic options across retail and hospitality channels, ongoing product innovation in flavors and formulations, expanding penetration into emerging markets, and intensified marketing efforts by leading beer brands. Key trends during this period include a stronger preference for alcohol-free beverages, advancements in dealcoholization techniques, the growing popularity of flavored non-alcoholic beers, a rise in premium and craft offerings, and a sharper focus on improving taste and mouthfeel.

Understanding Non-Alcoholic Beer and Its Composition

Non-alcoholic beer typically contains between 0% and 1.2% alcohol. It is generally produced either by removing alcohol from fully brewed beer or by boiling the beer to evaporate the alcohol content. These processes ensure that consumers can enjoy the beer’s flavor and experience without the intoxicating effects.

The Role of the Food Service Industry in Boosting Non-Alcoholic Beer Demand

One of the main factors propelling the non-alcoholic beer market is the rapid expansion of the food service industry, which includes establishments that prepare and serve food and beverages to customers. These businesses increasingly offer non-alcoholic beer to accommodate customers who prefer to avoid alcohol while still enjoying a beer-like drink. For example, data from August 2024 by the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service highlights that per capita spending on food away from home in the U.S. rose from $4,004 in 2022 to $4,485 in 2023. This growth in food service spending supports the rising popularity of non-alcoholic beer.

North America Leads the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Regionally

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global non-alcoholic beer market. The comprehensive market report also covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of regional market dynamics and opportunities.

