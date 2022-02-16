Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,276 in the last 365 days.

Market inches higher on pillar stocks

VIETNAM, February 16 - A worker packaging ore at Núi Pháo mineral factory of Masan High - Tech Materials in Thái Nguyên. Masan Group was the market's leader yesterday, up nearly 5.9 per cent. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Markets settled higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in large-cap stocks as investor sentiment improved.

The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 20.79 points, or 1.41 per cent, to 1,492.75 points. The index recovered after falling nearly 30 per cent in the previous session. 

The market’s breadth was positive with 266 stocks climbing, while 164 stocks slid. However, liquidity decreased by 26.7 per cent compared to the last trade. Of which 66.4 million shares were traded on HoSE, worth nearly VNĐ19.2 trillion (US$842.5 million).

The benchmark’s recovery was thanks to strong gains in large-cap stocks, with bank stocks rebounding after strong sell-off in the previous session. The VN30-Index, tracking 30 biggest stocks on the southern bourse, jumped 22.29 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 1,527.36 points. 

Twenty-seven stocks of the VN30 basket increased, while only three stocks plunged. 

Of the top five stocks influencing the index’s rally trend, Masan Group (MSN) was the biggest gainer yesterday with a rise of 5.87 per cent. It was followed by Vinhomes (VHM), BIDV (BID), Vingroup (VIC) and Vietcombank (VCB). These stocks were up at least 1.16 per cent. 

Other stocks supporting the benchmark were Vincom Retail (VRE), Novaland (NVL), Becamex (BCM), VPBank (VPB), Vietinbank (CTG), Sacombank (STB), PV Gas (GAS), and Sabeco (SAB).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also bounced back, up 2.83 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 423.84 points. 

During the trading session, investors poured nearly VNĐ1.65 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 52.5 million shares. 

Meanwhile, foreign investors were net buyers on the market, with a net value of VNĐ969.71 billion. Of which, they net bought a value of VNĐ976.78 billion on HoSE, while net sold a value of VNĐ7.07 billion on HNX. VNS

You just read:

Market inches higher on pillar stocks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.