Durham University Selects CryoAction as Their Cryotherapy Provider of Choice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoAction is pleased to announce the installation of a multi-user, CryoDuo whole body chamber at the University of Durham’s state-of-the-art Sports and Wellbeing Park. The university will be the first educational setting, in the United Kingdom, to offer its students the use of CryoAction’s sophisticated technology.

The cryotherapy chamber, which can offer sessions down to -160°C, is the same technology used by premium sports clubs such as Arsenal and Leicester City F.C. The university will be using the cryochamber for a number of key initiatives, including research, sport therapy training, and to help the university sports teams with their active recovery.

The introduction of cryotherapy is a small part of the University of Durham’s £32m investment into their sports facilities aimed at creating a unique experience not just for their students, but for those local residents who have facility memberships.

Ian Saunders, CEO of CryoAction commented:
"Whole body cryotherapy is becoming an integral part of active recovery within the sports and fitness industry. It’s inspiring to see a forward-thinking, first-class university like Durham offer the opportunity for their students to experience and study the effectiveness of the extreme cold at the early stages of their careers.
Mark Brian, Head of Sport & Physical Activity added:
“We are really excited to complete the installation of this cutting-edge addition to our performance program, and we are very much looking forward to seeing the impact that it can have on our student athletes”

About

CryoAction is a world-leading supplier of luxury whole body cryotherapy chambers to elite sports clubs, fitness & wellness centres and spas. The unrivelled range is available in electric or nitrogen, in a range of different sizes.

https://cryoaction.com

