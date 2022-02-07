Lost Sense of Smell Due to COVID-19: Extreme Cold Could be the Answer
What’s particularly interesting and encouraging is the extremely short space of time it took for participants of the study to feel the beneficial effects of the cold therapy.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent pilot study found whole body cryotherapy could be an effective way of alleviating symptoms for those suffering a loss of the sense of smell (both partial and full) caused by COVID-19, offering hope in the form of a potential new exploratory path for the relief of symptoms associated with Long-COVID.
The research conducted by University Hospital Centre and the University of Reims, France, initiated, and in association with CRYOTERA (collaborative partners of UK based CryoAction) found that affected participants who underwent just five sessions of whole body cryotherapy in the space of one week, reported significant improvements to their sense of smell.
To ensure a fair test, prior to undergoing any sessions, researchers ensured all participants had their sense of smell tested and were assessed by a physician who found no history of ODS or respiratory tract infections. The test contained a control group of participants who would not undergo any cryotherapy sessions.
The positive findings are particularly interesting with preliminary research from Sweden suggesting that up to half of those infected by COVID-19 who suffered the loss of the sense of smell, in the first wave, may still be suffering from those symptoms.
Ian Saunders, CEO of CryoAction, which specialises in the application of whole body cryotherapy, commented ‘This pilot study could offer sufferers of symptoms associated with long-covid light at the end of the tunnel after what is, now, almost a two-year long struggle. What’s particularly interesting and encouraging is the extremely short space of time it took for participants of the study to feel the beneficial effects of the cold therapy. As we know, pharmaceutical post virus treatments can take a long time to take effect’
Whole body cryotherapy involves exposing the entire body, head to toe, to temperatures as low as -130°C for up to 3 minutes at a time. It has long been used as an alternative to traditional medicine in some European countries, such as Poland as a way of alleviating the symptoms of anxiety and depression all the way through to reducing inflammation, but this is the first study into the impact it could have on post-covid conditions.
Saunders continued ‘As far as we’re aware there aren’t any studies of this kind which explore the effects of extreme cold on the ongoing symptoms suffered post COVID-19. I strongly believe, delving deeper, we will find cryotherapy can play a large part in the recovery process and I look forward to seeing more research of this kind being published’
The full research can be found here: https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/jicm.2021.0254
CryoAction is the UK's leading provider of whole-body cryotherapy chambers to elite sports, gyms, spa, health and wellness centres and hotels. Its clients range from major sports franchises, including a number of Premier League clubs, spa and wellness facilities, gyms and specialist cryotherapy providers.
CryoAction was established in 2015, and has offices based in London and Colwyn Bay, North Wales. It is the only specialist provider to design, manufacture, install, services and maintain all of its own cryotherapy equipment, including the innovative CryoSolo™ and CryoDuo™ chambers.
For more information about CryoAction and to find out about its unique range of cryochambers, visit www.cryoaction.com
