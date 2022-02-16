Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft up 8.3% in 2021

Gazprom Neft increased gasoline production across its directly owned refineries — in Moscow and Omsk — in FY2021, up 5.3% at 7.26 million tonnes. Production of high-tech G-Drive fuel (with an octane rating of 100) was up 16.5%, at 92,000 tonnes. Total diesel production was up 7.9% against 2020, at 9.69 million tonnes, while winter-diesel production (including production of Arctic diesel) was up 19.7%, at 2.17 million tonnes. Higher production of sought-after light petroleum products is due to the company’s ongoing development of its directly owned refineries.
Production of jet fuel was up 39.6%, at 2.55 million tonnes. Production of commercial road bitumen and construction bitumen was up 15.17%, at 2.15 million tonnes. Gazprom Neft’s Moscow and Omsk Refineries, together, processed 32.24 million tonnes of crude in this reporting period — 8.3% more than in 2020.
The company’s Omsk Refinery began producing JET A-1 fuel for international flights in 2021, with production reaching 35,300 tonnes by the end of the year. The Moscow Refinery began producing environmentally friendly marine fuel, with a sulphur content of less than 0.5%. As at the Omsk Refinery, production of this fuel is being undertaken under a unique formulation, proprietary to Gazprom Neft, meeting all international requirements under MARPOL-2020.
“We continue to invest in developing our refining assets. 2021 has seen construction starting on the deep refining complex at the Moscow Refinery — with leading Russian and international equipment producers and technological solution developers being involved in this project. Thanks to this complex the Moscow Refinery will be able to move away from producing heavy fuel oil, increase production of motor fuels and have the chance to increase hydrogen production, including for the Moscow region transport system. The company is also getting ready to commission the deep refining complex at the Omsk Refinery. All of these projects will improve production efficiency and increase production of sought-after petroleum products.”
Anatoly Cherner Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft