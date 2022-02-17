Dr. Mark Scholz, MD., of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc., Examines Prostate Cancer Antibody Drug with Success in Dogs

Mark Scholz

Now, researchers are discovering that canine biology closely mimics human biology, at least as far as the prostate and the immune system are concerned.” — Dr. Mark Scholz, MD.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mice are commonly employed as models in advanced prostate cancer research, but the vast variations between mice and humans have long made it difficult to translate discoveries from animal to human success. Dogs, on the other hand, are the only other species with a large prevalence of prostate cancer, and researchers are finding them to be far more instructive animals in the quest for medications that have the potential for human patients.

Dr. Mark Scholz, MD., of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc., believes we are a way off from this research being practically implemented. "This is very preliminary and rudimentary research that is a very long way away from helping people," states Scholz. "Prostate cancer was one of the first cancers to get FDA approval for immunotherapy back in 2010, a high-powered vaccine called Provenge. Another powerful immune agent called Yervoy that inhibits the T-regulatory immune cells (Tregs) was inches away from FDA approval but couldn't quite succeed in getting over the FDA finish line."

Dogs are proven to be a significantly better scientific model for prostate cancer research than mice, which are often utilized in labs for this type of research. Scientists investigated the mechanisms utilized by cancer to avoid the immune system in the first use of canines in an advanced prostate cancer trial and discovered an antibody medication that greatly increases survival rates. The findings are detailed in a report published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in males all over the world. There are medications available at advanced stages that are beneficial in most cases for a short time, but the disease eventually advances past the point where it can be cured. Beyond this point, the prognosis is usually bleak.

Scholz continues, "One problem is that the Research Cycle for evaluating new drugs is incredibly asinine due to ethical challenges created when we try to do testing in humans. Now, researchers are discovering that canine biology closely mimics human biology, at least as far as the prostate and the immune system are concerned."

Researchers believe that a certain type of white blood cell known as regulatory T cells, or Tregs, may be preventing the immune system from recognizing and attacking prostate cancer cells (as well as some other types of cancer cells). Tregs are critical components of the immune system, ensuring that white blood cells that recognize and destroy foreign cells do not mistakenly assault the body's own cells. Tregs are also referred to as "suppressor" T cells since they suppress the immune system and protect against self-attack.

"If these initial observations about canine biology turn out to be true, researchers are going to substantially accelerate research since they will be able to implement much bolder trials using dogs than would ever be possible in humans," concludes Scholz.

“The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer” is an award-winning healthcare book written by Mark Scholz, helps patients and doctors work together on a level playing field to intelligently discuss the latest options. This book directs patients to understand options and educate them about treatments specific to their stage of prostate cancer. Patients face a real dilemma when selecting among so many treatments with potentially irreversible consequences. Studies show that treatment choices based on partial information often lead to regret.

When initially diagnosed with prostate cancer, the first step is to seek information. Patients struggle to pinpoint correct knowledge amidst a deluge of data overload. The "Paradox of Choice" can be diminished by staging cancer accurately. The pathway leading out of this confusion is to know your Stage of Blue. With a short, self-administered prostate cancer staging quiz, “The Key to Prostate Cancer” directs readers to targeted information that is stage-specific.

A double board-certified medical oncologist, Mark C. Scholz, MD, serves as medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, a medical practice exclusively focused on prostate cancer. He is also the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dr. Scholz completed his Internal Medicine internship and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

Dr. Scholz is a strong advocate for patient empowerment. He is the co-author of the book Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency and the author of The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer. He has written and produced extensive educational material on the subject of prostate cancer in various media including DVDs, blogs, newsletters, and pamphlets.

