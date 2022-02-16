Statement by Hydrocephalus Association President and CEO Diana Gray on Washington Post Article About Chloe Kral
Chloe Kral suffered for years and was told she had severe mental illness before discovering later that she had undiagnosed hydrocephalus.
Chloe’s story is a cautionary tale about the complexities that often exist in getting the diagnosis right for adults living with hydrocephalus. ”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Hydrocephalus Association we want to congratulate Chloe Kral for her bravery in sharing her story with the Washington Post. Chloe suffered needlessly for years and was told by medical professionals that she had severe mental illness, only to discover much later that she had hydrocephalus. Her remarkable story highlights the need for greater awareness about hydrocephalus not only among the public, but especially among the medical community, where we know adults have a much harder time being diagnosed.
— Diana Gray
Among adults, particularly older Americans, it is not uncommon to go undiagnosed for years and to be misdiagnosed with other conditions. Indeed, this story is a reminder that while over 1 million Americans are currently living with hydrocephalus, that may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Chloe’s story is a cautionary tale about the complexities that often exist in getting the diagnosis right for adults living with hydrocephalus, as well as the importance of continuing to monitor symptoms for alternative diagnoses when patients are not improving. The Hydrocephalus Association is working every day to raise awareness, and provide support services, educational resources and advocacy for those impacted by hydrocephalus, and we are deeply committed to funding high impact research to one day change the future of hydrocephalus for all those who have suffered with this often challenging chronic condition.
