Advantary USA Launches Customer Connection Practice
Retains Bryan Rutberg, Customer Value Expert, to Lead the New Division.
When you build the right relationship with your customers, they tell others, extending your marketing budget and sales team.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary USA, a full-service Management Accelerator™ helping companies with Growth, Executive Capital, and Financing, announced today their new Customer Connection Practice led by Bryan Rutberg, Customer Value Expert and Advantary Partner.
— Bryan Rutberg, Customer Value Expert, Advantary Partner
When a company has done the hard work to develop a solid base of customers or clients, they find multiple ways to increase top-and bottom-line results by doing more with this audience they have already captured. Many, however, are slow to invest the right amount of time and resources in enhancing customer relationships and results. Realizing the gap and potential opportunity, Advantary USA has launched its new Customer Connection Practice with customer value expert Bryan Rutberg to manage the practice and serve as client liaison.
Building strong customer relationships that last is a cornerstone of any effective growth strategy, and Rutberg made the most of customer connections across his 20-year corporate career. He won sales awards for growing existing customer relationships at Hewlett-Packard, managed Microsoft's renowned Executive Briefing Center, and served as a speechwriter and executive communications lead for the Microsoft Corporate VP responsible for global customer support. In addition, as an independent consultant, teacher, and lecturer, Rutberg has worked with Fortune 50 companies, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits to create more value, increase profits, reduce churn, and bring more love into the world, one customer relationship at a time.
"Bryan's ability to connect with anyone is the perfect foundation for a career of helping others create relationships that drive success and good feelings," shares Advantary Managing Partner Stephen Kuhn. "Customer-facing professionals develop communications that capture attention. Organizations find critical points in each customer journey to deliver delight and turn customers into 'Lustomers.' Bryan helps create cultures that curate, share, and most importantly use customer input to grow faster and more sustainably."
"It's easier and less expensive to sell more to the customer you've already earned—and there's so much more to it than that," says Rutberg. "When you build the right relationship with your customers, they tell others, extending your marketing budget and sales team. Great customers are the ones who stand up for you on social media or trade shows, make your beta-testing successful, and will tell you the truth in focus groups and advisory councils. Advantary's Customer Connection Practice is a perfect complement to our Growth and Digital Disruption Practices—building stronger organizations with deep roots, sustaining them for the long run."
As an introduction to the new division, Advantary is offering a workshop series open to CEOs, CROs, and heads of marketing, sales, and customer support led by Rutberg. The four-session series will be fast-paced and interactive, providing actionable tactics executives can start using immediately. Registration is open for the workshop, hosted and conducted by Advantary's partner Advantage Foundry Network (AFN), beginning March 25, 2022. For more information visit www.afn.global.
About Advantary
Advantary is a full-service Management Accelerator™ helping companies with Growth, Executive Capital, and Financing. Comprised of experienced entrepreneurs who have started dozens of companies, Advantary has raised hundreds of millions of equity capital and had numerous exits with returns for their investors.
About Advantage Foundry Network
Advantage Foundry Network is a global professional organization for CEOs to connect with a curated community of their peers, creating meaningful and profitable connections enhanced by
Betsy Klein
Advantage Foundry Network
+1 714-478-0353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn