Dr. Tim Fisher Joins Mobius.energy’s Advisory Board

Mobius.energy, a fast-growing battery startup in Southern California, has named Tim Fisher, Ph.D. to its advisory board.

TUSTIN, CA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Tim brings great expertise in energy conversion and heat transfer research, and experience of industry collaboration with leading aerospace companies,” said CEO and founder of Mobius.energy, Eugene Choi, “Mobius.energy has developed a high-power battery module enabled by an innovative thermal management solution; Tim’s expertise and experience are great fit and invaluable as Mobius.energy continues to innovate.”

Dr. Fisher is the John P. and Claudia H. Schauerman Endowed Chair professor and chair of the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department at UCLA; he is a world leader in understanding how tiny entities like atoms and molecules transport energy and heat. He joined UCLA in 2017 after spending 15 years at Purdue’s School of Mechanical Engineering, and several years previously at Vanderbilt University. He is the founding Director of the Center for Integrated Thermal Management of Aerospace Vehicles, supported by the US Air Force Research Laboratory and leading industrial members such as Boeing, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Rolls-Royce.

From 2009 to 2012, Dr. Fisher served as a Research Scientist at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s newly formed Thermal Sciences and Materials Branch of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate. In 2013 he became the James G. Dwyer Professor in Mechanical Engineering at Purdue, and in the same year he founded a start-up company to commercialize inventions from his laboratory.

Dr. Fisher’s research has included studies of nanoscale heat transfer, carbon nanomaterial synthesis, coupled electro-thermal effects in semiconductors and electron emission devices, energy conversion and storage materials and devices, advanced thermal systems, microfluidic devices, biosensing, and related computational methods ranging from atomistic to continuum scales. He is a Fellow of ASME and was a recipient of the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award. Dr. Fisher received his doctorate and bachelor’s degrees from Cornell University.

About Mobius.energy

Mobius.energy has developed a safe, high-power, and energy-dense battery module optimized for electric aircraft. Its battery has market-leading high discharge rate that provides power boost during the take-off and landing. Its high charge rate enables fast charging. Its streamlined modular design facilitates easy maintenance, on-site swapping, and cost-effective re-use and recycling. Mobius.energy will deliver its modules through a subscription model, including maintenance and salvage services. Repurposing its modules for a second life in the stationary market and providing end-of-life recycling will contribute to the decarbonization of the aviation industry. www.mobius.energy