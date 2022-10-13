Dovetail Chooses Mobius.energy to Supply Batteries for Electric Conversion of Commuter Aircraft

Dovetail Electric Aviation: electric commuter aircraft Caravan Mobius.energy Corporation: Husky battery module

Aiming for Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) of Converted Aircraft by 2025

TUSTIN, CA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobius.energy Corporation (“Mobius”) and Dovetail Electric Aviation (“Dovetail”) formed a strategic partnership to incorporate Mobius’ Husky battery module in Dovetail’s zero-emission electric conversions of Cessna Grand Caravan and other commuter aircraft. Under the agreement, Mobius will supply its Husky battery module to power a total of 65 aircraft in Dovetail’s backlog. Dovetail plans to bring converted battery electric commuters to market as fully certified aircraft by 2025 and Mobius will support Dovetail’s efforts with a certifiable battery solution.

The conversion of turbine aircraft to electric propulsion promises to bring zero emissions aviation into the mainstream much faster and more cost-effectively than via newly commissioned electrical planes. Dovetail expects to achieve a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for converted aircraft within three years, compared with more than eight to ten years for clean sheet electric aircraft, and at a fraction of the certification costs. Converted aircraft will be quieter than their donor planes and will enjoy reduced operating costs of around 40%. The company has established customer relationships or memoranda of understanding with a range of airlines including Australia’s Sydney Seaplanes, Alt Air, SeaAir Pacific, Europe’s Volotea, Air Nostrum, Isla Air, and Monte Aircraft Leasing. Dovetail has also recently announced Rex Airlines, the largest regional airline operator in Australia, as a strategic partner.

“Mobius’ energy-dense battery module provides a low total cost solution that supports our efforts to reduce the operating cost of regional air service operation by over 40 percent,” said David Doral, Dovetail’s CEO and co-founder. “We are excited to be the fixed-wing aircraft launch partner for Mobius' battery.”

Mobius has developed battery module hardware and software for a safe and high-performance battery optimized for electric aircraft. The Husky’s independent modular architecture at a high voltage of 800 V includes an innovative thermal management system and a customizable battery management system (BMS). To build a pack to power an aircraft, multiple modules can be connected in parallel providing multiple redundancies that improve safety. The modular approach enables radical simplification of the installation, maintenance, and removal of the battery pack. With only 20% of the non-cell component overhead, Mobius perfected an industry-leading lightweight design that results in a high energy density of 216 Wh/kg at the pack level using market-proven Li-ion battery cells.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Dovetail and supply batteries for electric conversion of commuter aircraft,” said Eugene Choi, Mobius’ CEO and founder. “Dovetail and Mobius are well aligned in our practical approach to bring zero emissions aviation to the mainstream with the best technology solutions available now while making provisions for future innovation.”

Dovetail Electric Aviation is a company pioneering disruptive electric aviation concepts including both battery and hydrogen powerplants to convert conventional regional fixed-wing aircraft into electric enabling aviation operators to fly regional routes in zero-emission, electric-powered aircraft. Dovetail has a presence both in Spain and Australia. For more information, visit www.dovetail.aero

MOBIUS.energy Corporation, headquartered in Orange County, California, has developed a safe and high-performance battery module optimized for electric aircraft. Its streamlined design facilitates easy maintenance, replacement, and cost-effective reuse and recycling. Repurposing its modules for the second life in the stationary market and providing end-of-life recycling will create a sustainable circular economy helping to decarbonize the aviation industry. For more information, visit www.mobius.energy

