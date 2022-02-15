State Route 3008 (Number Eight Road/Perry Street/Wehrle Way) in Punxsutawney Is Open Has

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that State Route 3008 (Number Eight Road/Perry Street/Wehrle Way) between the intersections of Diamond Road, Gresock Road in Young Township and Delaware Avenue in Punxsutawney Boro, Jefferson County has been reopened.

The sinkhole has been repaired and the roadway brought up to grade. It will be paved at a later date this spring/summer.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###