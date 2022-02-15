Northampton County: Upcoming Closure of PA 33 North

​

County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem Township Road name: PA 33 North Between: William Penn Highway and US 22 Type of work: Roadway Repairs Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Restriction: PA 33 north will be closed for repairs to a depression in the roadway. Traffic will be required to exit onto US 22 east and then detour on 25th Street and US 22 west back to PA 33 north. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the area. The detour is estimated to last 24 hours. Start date: 2/18/22 Est completion date: 2/19/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 07:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #