Anniversary of Winter Storm Uri

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin

02/15/2022

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the failure of the Texas power grid to withstand the cold temperatures of Winter Storm Uri. Hundreds of lives were lost during this tragic event that could have been prevented with adequate preparation by state leaders.

During the last legislative session, a number of bipartisan reforms were made to improve the power grid, but there was much work left undone. Representative Erin Zwiener, for instance, received broad bipartisan support in the Texas House for HB 2275 which sought to make sure that the series of infrastructure failures Texans faced during Uri never happen again. The legislation stalled in the Senate.

"I will never forget those who lost their lives and many more who suffered due to the failure of Texas leaders to properly prepare for predictable winter storms," said Representative Zwiener. "I will continue to fight for changes to make sure our grid is resilient enough to withstand weather events that many other states and countries have been able to endure."

Representative Zwiener also said, "Due to climate change, we will see more severe weather events and Texas must and can be prepared for such extremes if political leaders will work together."

Fixing the grid for the long-term is about investing in alternative energy sources, incentivizing demand reduction and prioritizing efficiency. Reform also means holding natural gas producers accountable, weatherizing homes and businesses, and building resiliency into the water treatment and distribution systems.

Erin Zwiener will continue to push for changes so the lights never go out on Texans again.

