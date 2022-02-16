Submit Release
New STEM Program for High School Students

Free virtual events for high school students to explore STEM careers

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is inaugurating a new program for high school students that will nurture their interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers. The free virtual STEM Lyceums kickoff event is on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET via Zoom. Tune in by registering at https://www.cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums .

Students will explore STEM careers in genomics, clean/renewable energy, nuclear engineering, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare (smart devices). More information about CEE’s STEM Lyceums, including an overview video and the spring schedule, is at https://www.cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums . All the events take place via Zoom.

CEE’s STEM Lyceums are monthly virtual meetings that will engage high school students in discussion and exploration of STEM concepts and unique STEM career pathways, provided at no cost to schools or students. Students will interact with STEM professionals and fellow students, both national and international. Meetings will foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers.

Companies and organizations interested in supporting this innovative program are encouraged to contact CEE at (703) 448-9062.

###

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.

Full News Release: https://www.cee.org/news-events/press-media/cee-host-stem-lyceums-events-students

