Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Over $38 Million in Federal Funding to Support Low-Income Communities  

RANDOLPH — Today, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was joined by state and local officials in Randolph to celebrate more than $38 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) through 45 awards that impact 57 communities. CDBG funding can be used for a variety of important social services, including childcare, teen services, senior services, food pantry operations and more, with a focus on enabling cities and towns to undertake local projects that benefit low- and moderate-income communities. “Community Development Block Grants have been critical to our efforts to support communities across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Now more than ever, it is important that we focus our efforts on providing services to our most vulnerable residents, and the projects we fund through CDBG are geared toward doing just that.” “Community Development Block Grants play an essential role in so many of our cities and towns, giving them the resources to pursue projects that have a real impact on the lives of individuals,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Working with our federal partners, we will continue to deploy this important funding and provide support for projects that address the unique needs of Massachusetts communities.” The majority of the CDBG funds are awarded through a competitive grant program designed to help small cities and towns meet a broad range of community development needs. Eligible communities may apply for funding alone or jointly with other cities and towns. CDBG is designed with the flexibility that allows recipients to use funds on a wide range of eligible projects. Assistance is provided to qualifying cities and towns for housing, community and economic development projects that assist low- and moderate-income residents or revitalize blighted areas. In 2020 and 2021, DHCD distributed more than $75 million in federal CARES funding through the CDBG program to address critical needs. The funding helped 36 communities purchase and provide critical resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also seeded micro-enterprise and small business assistance through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance (ERMA) program and food security efforts throughout the state. "The Commonwealth’s path to recovery from the global pandemic is more than just a return to pre-COVID standards; it’s also about investing in our communities to help create resilient neighborhoods, pipelines to employment, and positioning them for long-term growth,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. "Through this round of Community Development Block Grants, we can continue our support for communities in their efforts to address a wide range of priorities, which include increasing economic opportunities for residents, enhancing local assets, and preserving needed housing.” "Municipalities continue to prove their adaptability with rapidly changing demands during this extended period of uncertainty. DHCD and our partners are here help communities address short-term needs and plan for growth and shared prosperity,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox. “I also want to thank the team at DHCD for their attention in distributing an additional $75 million CDBG CARES funds to support eviction diversion efforts, food stability initiatives, and other critical services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” In Randolph, CDBG funds will help the town rehabilitate 16 housing units and provide childcare to residents. "The town of Randolph is grateful to be a recipient of CDBG funds,” said Randolph Town Manager Brian P. Howard. “The funds will have an immediate impact on our residents by addressing health and safety issues in their homes and by allowing parents the freedom to work and provide for their family while ensuring that their children receive safe, stimulating, and nurturing care." "Congratulations to Randolph on being awarded $800,000 in CDBG funds,” said Representative Bill Driscoll, Jr. “I'm thrilled to see these funds go toward providing much needed support to Randolph’s working families and homeowners." “This Community Block Grant will provide important financial assistance to the town of Randolph,” said Representative Bruce Ayers. “The expansion of housing and childcare programs will offer vital assistance to families in need.” Community Development Block Grant Awards: Adams will receive $800,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance for eight units and improvements to Hoosac Valley Park. Amesbury will receive $679,020 for housing rehabilitation assistance for ten units and to provide support for a food pantry, family stabilization, financial literacy and childcare services. Amherst will receive $825,000 for Hickory Ridge infrastructure improvements, housing authority modernization, and to provide support for a food pantry, youth mentoring, adult education, homelessness assistance and family stabilization services. Athol will receive $775,075 for infrastructure improvements to the Walnut Street neighborhood. Bellingham will receive $800,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 11 units and ADA improvements to Harper Street. Brewster, Dennis and Wellfleet will receive $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to 26 units and childcare assistance. Brookfield will receive $800,000 for Green Street infrastructure improvements. Chelsea will receive $825,000 for Shawmut and Chester Street streetscape improvements, Fair Housing planning, housing rehabilitation assistance for two units and social service assistance to include youth services, ESOL and citizenship training. Chester, Huntington and Middlefield will receive $1.3 million for housing rehabilitation assistance for six units, Prospect Street infrastructure improvements and social service assistance for domestic violence prevention, family health, elder services and to support a food pantry. Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Peru, Plainfield, Williamsburg and Worthington will receive approximately $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 19 units and to provide childcare assistance, elder services and to support a food pantry. Clinton will receive $359,381 for Ash Street infrastructure improvements. Dudley will receive $800,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for three units and First Avenue infrastructure improvements. Easthampton will receive $800,000 for infrastructure improvements to Cherry Street. Edgartown, Aquinnah and West Tisbury will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 23 units and to provide childcare assistance. Egremont, Great Barrington and Sandisfield will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 25 units. Erving, Northfield and Warwick will receive $928,267 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 17 units. Everett will receive $825,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for 12 units and social service assistance to include homelessness prevention, ESOL, youth services, elder services and a food pantry. Gardner will receive $825,000 for downtown infrastructure improvements, design for downtown infrastructure improvements and Maki Park improvements and social service assistance to include youth services, substance abuse services and domestic violence prevention services. Greenfield will receive $825,000 for West Street infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry, elder services and adult literacy. Fairhaven will receive $686,236 for Hedge Street infrastructure improvements. Hadley and South Hadley will receive $570,500 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 10 units, Aging in Place improvements and planning for ADA improvements to Hadley Town Hall. Holbrook will receive $746,500 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 16 units. Huntington will receive $727,000 for infrastructure improvements to Crescent Street and Design for Stanton Avenue improvements. Leicester and Barre will receive $896,971 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 12 units, Housing Authority infrastructure improvements and planning for Barre infrastructure and ADA improvements. Methuen will receive $750,000 for Lowell Street infrastructure improvements and social service assistance for youth services and adult literacy. Millbury will receive $800,000 for Pear Street infrastructure improvements. Monson will receive $530,500 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 10 units and planning for reuse of the Omega Mill and to develop an ADA Plan. Montague will receive $788,174 for housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, Avenue A streetscape improvements and to provide social services to include ESOL, substance abuse services, elder services and youth services. North Adams will receive $825,000 for Bracewell and Freeman Street improvements, design for infrastructure improvements and social services. North Brookfield will receive $786,000 for Mt. Pleasant street infrastructure improvements. Oak Bluffs, Chilmark and Tisbury will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 23 units and to provide childcare assistance. Orange will receive $680,261 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to seven units, planning for a feasibility study and social service assistance for financial literacy, mediation services, elder services and adult education. Palmer will receive $825,000 to provide housing rehabilitation to four units, Depot Park design, a housing production plan and domestic violence prevention and transportation services. Randolph will receive $800,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 16 units and childcare assistance. Salisbury will receive $800,000 to provide Meanders Lane infrastructure improvements and social services assistance for senior services, youth services and homelessness assistance, health services and food pantry. Shelburne will receive $793,026 for Bridge Street infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry. Southbridge will receive $825,000 for River Crane waterway improvements, McCann Field improvements and code enforcement. Southwick will receive $800,000 to provide Bungalow Street infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry. Spencer will receive $800,000 for Valley and Mill Streets infrastructure improvements. Truro, Eastham and Provincetown will receive $1.3 million to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 27 units and to provide childcare assistance. Ware and Hardwick will receive $1 million for housing rehabilitation assistance to eight units, design for Cottage Street infrastructure improvements, sign and façade improvements for five businesses and social services assistance for domestic violence prevention, adult education and senior services. Wareham will receive $825,000 for Highland Avenue sidewalk improvements, planning for 195 Main Street feasibility and support for a food pantry, homelessness prevention and domestic violence services. Warren will receive $800,000 for School Street infrastructure improvements. Webster will receive $825,000 for Granite Street infrastructure improvements and Riverwalk improvements. West Springfield will receive $825,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, public facilities improvements (Boys and Girls Club), Chapin Street infrastructure improvements, FTHB education program, ESOL, employment training and Head Start and youth services.

