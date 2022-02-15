Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,126 in the last 365 days.

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Mario P. Goderich

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chair of County Commission, Miami-Dade County

Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami

FROM:           Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            February 15, 2022

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Mario P. Goderich

 

On February 10, 2022, retired Third District Court of Appeal Judge Mario P. Goderich passed away. Judge Goderich immigrated to the United States in 1961 and within eight years he gained American citizenship, received his Juris Doctor, and was admitted to The Florida Bar. Judge Goderich was appointed by Governor Reubin Askew as a Judge of Industrial Claims in 1975, then as a Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in 1978. In 1990, Governor Bob Martinez elevated Judge Goderich to the Third District Court of Appeal. As the first Cuban-American to sit on all three courts, Judge Goderich will be remembered as a trailblazer.

 

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Miami, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

 

###

You just read:

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Mario P. Goderich

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.