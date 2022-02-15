TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chair of County Commission, Miami-Dade County

Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: February 15, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Mario P. Goderich

On February 10, 2022, retired Third District Court of Appeal Judge Mario P. Goderich passed away. Judge Goderich immigrated to the United States in 1961 and within eight years he gained American citizenship, received his Juris Doctor, and was admitted to The Florida Bar. Judge Goderich was appointed by Governor Reubin Askew as a Judge of Industrial Claims in 1975, then as a Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in 1978. In 1990, Governor Bob Martinez elevated Judge Goderich to the Third District Court of Appeal. As the first Cuban-American to sit on all three courts, Judge Goderich will be remembered as a trailblazer.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Miami, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

###