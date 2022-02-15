2022 Average Modern Kitchen Cabinets Cost By Baczewski Luxury
The phrase "a kitchen is only as good as its worst part," is true whether designing a traditional or modern kitchen.
"A kitchen is only as good as its worst part". In modern kitchens, there are always more possibilities than traditional kitchens, and that is what makes them appealing to many homeowners. Kitchens are the heart of every home since they provide food, comfort, and relaxation. Many people consider their kitchen an essential part of their home itself, if not one of the most significant features.
That's why it's so important for kitchens to stand out in terms of design while providing functional storage spaces that house appliances that perform at the highest standards.
Modern kitchens are known for their high quality, sleek design, and great functionality. Contemporary kitchen styles can be tailored to fit almost any lifestyle, taste, or theme with the proper budget.
They Look Expensive Yet Their Affordable
Modern kitchens are not as expensive as one might think. Even if the kitchen cabinets cost a bit more than traditional ones for a home with an older style, modern kitchens can be quite affordable.
The word "modern" automatically means cutting edge and up to date with the latest styles. These kitchens are usually designed with sleek lines, contrasting colors, plenty of gold, chrome, brushed nickel accents, glass tiles, angular shapes, and contemporary accessories. It isn't easy to compare Average modern kitchen cost because it will depend on many factors, including:
The size of the kitchen.
The kitchen design.
The materials that are chosen.
The kind of appliances included in it.
The location of the home.
While the design of a kitchen may be precisely the same, remodeling a kitchen in Texas is not the exact cost as in California, Colorado, or Hawaii since shipping costs will likely be higher.
There are three category prices for today's modern kitchens:
Modern kitchens under $25,000 (for smaller kitchens).
Modern kitchens under $49,000 (the most common price category).
Modern kitchens over $50,000 (when a budget is not a factor).
The first price is the budget-friendly modern kitchen that still has all the latest trends and follows the current colors, materials, appliances, etc. There are usually small compromises in finishes with this design because of the lower cost.
The second category is for those who want to have a modern kitchen with an emphasis on high-end features at an average price point. This will cost about the same as traditional kitchens of similar size and quality.
The last category is for those who want to build a modern kitchen with luxury finishes, appliances, cabinets, etc. These costs are usually nearly double of an average modern kitchen since they may include automated features that are on the cutting edge.
Modern Kitchens Under $25,000
Kitchens in this price range are usually up to 26' (linear) and are American-made.
Most cabinets will be a semi-custom made-to-order product, meaning they are built in a factory and then configured with specific options chosen by the customer at a later date.
Standard cabinet door styles depend on the manufacturer but most offer shaker or flat panel doors in gloss or matte finish. Acrylic and structured veneer kitchen cabinets will be available in this price range.
Blum hardware will likely consist of soft-close hinges and drawer slides.
The appliances will be built-in or semi-custom with standard cabinet height. If the range has multiple burners, it will likely offer gas cooking.
Under-cabinet LED lighting is also installed in every kitchen for that contemporary look.
Modern Kitchens Under $49,000
Now it gets more interesting since this price range opens a world of new possibilities from Italy and Germany, the two capitals of modern and functional kitchens in the world.
Cabinets will be custom-made abroad and shipped to the US for installation. The available finishes are endless, and any number of colors and shapes.
Anywhere from lacquered cabinets and surfaces to concrete and stone laminates are possible.
These kitchens have it all, from clever storage solutions made by Kesseböhmer to kitchen drawer organizers made by Blum!
Custom backsplash panels with mounted kitchen accessories such as aluminum shelves, paper towel holders, cup holders, and more.
Modern Kitchens Over $50,000
As expected, cabinets are built in Italy, Germany, Poland and shipped to the US. The finishes here are the highest quality veneers, aluminum framing, glass, stone with unique wood species imported from around the world.
These kitchen designs also include Galley fixtures and accessories, considered the best in the industry.
Stunning aluminum roll-up cabinet doors that can slide up with just one finger. Pull-out pantry storage that can easily be installed in a narrow space.
Kitchen drawers that can contain every possible item, from the everyday kitchen tools to small appliances, thanks to Italian pocket door systems and Austrian drawer organizers.
Custom LED backsplash panels, stone countertops & cabinet doors, integral sinks for a flawless, and built-in LED lights in every cabinet and drawer.
Conclusion
Before making a decision on a budget, one needs to consider what one can afford. If one has specific custom needs or want additional features such as automated appliances and gadgets, a factor that into the final price of a kitchen.
The phrase "a kitchen is only as good as its worst part," is true whether designing a traditional or modern kitchen. However, there are always more possibilities in modern kitchens, and that is what makes them appealing to many homeowners.
