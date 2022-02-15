NETHERLANDS, February 15 - News item | 15-02-2022 | 12:38

There is a meeting point in Lviv for Dutch nationals in Ukraine who need emergency consular assistance. Dutch nationals can also report here to receive a laissez-passer or an emergency visa. Read on to find out what you need to know. Please note: there is a red travel advisory for Ukraine. Do not travel to Ukraine. If you are in Ukraine, leave the country as soon as possible. See the full travel advisory for Ukraine (in Dutch only).

Embassy in Kyiv: not open for emergency assistance

Because travel to Ukraine is advised against, only a skeleton staff remains at the embassy there. The consular section of the Dutch embassy in Kyiv is closed until further notice.

Meeting point in Lviv: open for emergency assistance

Dutch nationals can still get emergency consular assistance. At the meeting point in the western Ukrainian city Lviv it is possible to apply for emergency travel documents, such as an emergency passport for Dutch nationals and an emergency visa for their family members. A number of staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are on hand at this meeting point.

If all communications are down in an emergency, and you want help from the embassy, come to the meeting point in Lviv.

Address and opening hours of meeting point in Lviv

Address: Profesora Buika Street, 2, Lviv, Ukraine

Profesora Buika Street, 2, Lviv, Ukraine Opening hours: daily from 10.00 to 18.00

Finding the meeting point

When you arrive you will see a white door on the right-hand side of the building. Enter through the white door. Once inside there is another door. Ring the bell and a security guard will let you in. To the left are stairs and, opposite the stairs, two lifts. The meeting point is located on the fifth floor in the third office on the right. There is a Dutch flag on the door.

Contact details for emergency assistance and information

If you need help or information, you can call +380444908200 from Ukraine, or +31 247 247 247 from the Netherlands.

Stay informed and let the Ministry of Foreign Affairs know your whereabouts

If you are currently in Ukraine, you should register with the information service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (in Dutch only). Choose the option ‘Aanmelden + registratie bij ambassade’ (which means ‘sign up and register with embassy’). This way, you can stay informed of all the latest developments, and the foreign ministry will know you are in the country.