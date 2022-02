St Albans Barracks/Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000668

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 11, 2022 / 2155

LOCATION: Shipyard Road, Highgate

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: David Rouse

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 11, 2022, at 9:55 PM Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Highgate. Upon arrival, it was found that a 2015 Ford F250, which was being operated by David Rouse age 46 of Highgate, drove off the ice at a high rate of speed. He crossed Shipyard Road, went off the roadway, and struck a tree. Rouse was issued a citation for Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: March 14, 2022

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N