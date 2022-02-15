UPDATED NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION // WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104442

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Westminster Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: February 14, 2022

LOCATION: 40 Main Street Putney, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation update

VICTIMS: Rodney and Greg Winchester

BUSINESS: Rod’s

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 40 Main Street Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 14, 2022, Rod’s, located at 40 Main Street in Putney, reopened just four months after the business was destroyed in a fire. The owner of the business, Greg Winchester, rebuilt the business that was started in 1967 by his father, Rodney Winchester, and his grandfather Raymond; it has been family-owned ever since.

On October 9, 2021, fire crews were dispatched to 40 Main Street after receiving reports of a structure fire. Area fire departments battled the blaze for several hours but were unable to save the structure. Along with the building several of their customers’ vehicles were damaged or destroyed in the fire along with tools, equipment, personal belongings and mementos. Investigators for the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause examination. Investigators believe the fire started at the back of the building and may be the cause of direct human involvement.

This was one of several fires that happened in southeast Vermont during October 2021. The fire that took place on October 2, 2021, on Shagbark Hill Road in Putney was solved, and an arrest was made. This fire investigation remains active. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

People with information also may contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

