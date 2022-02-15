Fortress North America Signs Tier-One Elite Partnership Supply Agreement with All Risk Shield

Fortress equipment has the ability to apply a large amount of fire retardant effectively and efficient. All Risk Shield being proactive and pretreating a home with long term fire retardant Fortress Ground Applied Retardant on U.S. Fortress Service Qualified Product List

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROCKLIN, CA – Fortress , a new and highly innovative fire retardant company has introduced a new line of ground applied retardants. FR-600 ground retardant was recently added to the U.S. Forest Service Qualified Product list in 2021. FR-600 and its derivative FR-700, specifically designed for structural application, both possess the same levels of best-in-class fire abatement efficacy and superior ecological benefits (as do Fortress’ family of aerial retardants). All Risk Shield Corporation is one of the most experienced fire protection companies in California. Both Fortress and All Risk Shield are excited to announce the formation of their formal strategic partnership whereby All Risk Shield becomes a Tier One Elite Application Service Provider and will be utilizing Fortress’ ground applied products in their property defense efforts in the 2022 fire season.“All Risk completed an in-depth analysis, side-by-side product testing and due diligence of all available ground applied retardants, and based on those results, we selected the Fortress North America products. In the end, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the very best in class products. As a team we decided that modernizing our product line with our customer’s goals of using cleaner, safer, and more effective retardants was the right way forward” says Jon Ganley, CEO of All Risk Shield.As more property owners and fire agencies turn to the cost-effective use of ground retardants, Fortress remains committed to supplying the market with effective and affordable solutions to meet the growing demand, working with a small number of best-in-class application specialists.“Our new partnership with All Risk represents an important piece of the wildfire protection. Together we will be protecting homes, commercial properties, and communities with safe, effective and proven solutions. Fortress couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the seasoned fire professionals from All Risk, who has a deep understanding of what it takes to provide comprehensive fire protection services. This is the start of Fortress’ ground game, and we intend to execute it with the best ground game partners in the business,” said Robert Burnham, CEO of Fortress.At the center of all these initiatives is our strategic partnership with Compass Minerals (CMP: NYSE). Compass Minerals continues to support Fortress (and its downstream partners) with environmentally friendly U.S. sourced ingredients while providing end-to-end supply chain support.About FortressWith corporate locations in Montana and California, Fortress, is a new and innovative fire retardant company that has designed and developed the Fortress family of 21st Century long term fire retardants. Engineered for environmental safety and superior efficacy, the Fortress products out-perform the legacy products currently in use.About All Risk ShieldAll Risk Shield’s team takes pride in going the extra mile every time to help you mitigate risk and keep your home, family, and assets safe from wildfires. Additionally, our team brings years of experience and subject matter expertise in professional firefighting, risk management and mitigation, construction, home hardening, vegetation management, and emergency management.About Compass MineralsCompass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumers, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures products that improve the quality and yield of crops while supporting sustainable agriculture. And its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. Additionally, the company is pursuing the development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 15 production and packaging facilities with more than 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Brazil. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

