Help Utahns experiencing homelessness by donating on your state tax forms 

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 15, 2022) — Following today’s visit to formerly homeless residents of Pamela’s Place, a permanent supportive housing apartment complex, Gov. Spencer J. Cox encouraged Utahns to give to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund on their 2021 Utah state tax forms.

Donations can also easily be made online at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

Gov. Cox also assisted community advocate Pamela Atkinson in delivering book donations to the residents. Pamela’s Place is one of many organizations statewide that receive funding from the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund to assist Utahns in moving out of homelessness. Pamela’s Place is a permanent supportive housing complex with 100 units developed by the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City in 2020.

“Each night, roughly 3,500 Utahns are experiencing homelessness,” said Gov. Cox. “If you can give even a few dollars on your state tax form, it will go a long way to help provide assistance for our friends in need.”

Services provided at Pamela’s Place include an in-house medical clinic that provides primary medical care and behavioral health care, community activities, a gym and food pantry. These types of services are part of why 95% of formerly homeless individuals in permanent housing stay housed.

“This year has been a challenging year for many Utahns as the pandemic continues. We’ve watched people lose jobs and face evictions,” said Atkinson. “Your donations will make a difference in helping those who are struggling.”

About the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund

All donated funds are distributed to agencies throughout the state that provide vital resources for those who are experiencing homelessness. The trust fund is leveraged with other state funding to provide the maximum impact for the following services:

Emergency services – temporary shelters, soup kitchens, day centers and outreach services

Supportive services – varying levels of case management used to help more people move into and maintain stable housing

Housing services – rapid rehousing, transitional housing, rental assistance, on-site case management and security

Learn more or donate at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

