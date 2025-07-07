Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 7 – July 11, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 7
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 8
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 9
9:00 a.m. Speak to the Efficiency and Process Improvement Collaborative (EPIC)
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Amazon Web Service’s Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector, Dave Levy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:45 a.m. Meeting with Aaron Starks, CEO of 47G Utah Aerospace & Defense
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meeting with Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Governor’s Office Team Lunch
Location: Salt Lake City
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Ericka Evans, Future Interim Executive Director of Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement celebration for Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 10
8:00 a.m. Speak at Show Up for Teachers Conference Educator Advocate Breakfast
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
Media Access
9:00 a.m. Show Up for Teachers Conference
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
Media Access
10:50 a.m. Participate in Administrator Q&A with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
Friday, July 11
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 7 – July 11, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 7
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 8
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 9
11:15 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
12:00 p.m. Team Lunch
Location: Salt Lake City
2:00 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Redge Johnson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with MCI Carbon
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Commissioner Anderson Retirement Celebration
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 10
9:00 a.m. North Capitol Building Site Visit
Location: North Capitol Building
10:00 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorney General Scott Cheney
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:45 p.m. Meet with Women’s Leadership Institute Director Melanie Paris Jones
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Ericka Evans
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, July 11
No public meetings
