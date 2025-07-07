Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 7 – July 11, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, July 7

No public meetings Tuesday, July 8

No public meetings Wednesday, July 9

9:00 a.m. Speak to the Efficiency and Process Improvement Collaborative (EPIC)

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Amazon Web Service’s Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector, Dave Levy Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:45 a.m. Meeting with Aaron Starks, CEO of 47G Utah Aerospace & Defense Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:15 a.m. Meeting with Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Governor’s Office Team Lunch Location: Salt Lake City 2:00 p.m. Meeting with Ericka Evans, Future Interim Executive Director of Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement celebration for Commissioner Jess Anderson Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Thursday, July 10

8:00 a.m. Speak at Show Up for Teachers Conference Educator Advocate Breakfast Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy Media Access 9:00 a.m. Show Up for Teachers Conference

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

Media Access 10:50 a.m. Participate in Administrator Q&A with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy Friday, July 11

No public meetings Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule July 7 – July 11, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, July 7

No public meetings Tuesday, July 8

No public meetings Wednesday, July 9

11:15 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City 12:00 p.m. Team Lunch Location: Salt Lake City 2:00 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Redge Johnson Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with MCI Carbon Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 3:00 p.m. Commissioner Anderson Retirement Celebration Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Thursday, July 10 9:00 a.m. North Capitol Building Site Visit Location: North Capitol Building 10:00 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorney General Scott Cheney Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:45 p.m. Meet with Women’s Leadership Institute Director Melanie Paris Jones Location: Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet with Beau Mason Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:00 p.m. Meet with Ericka Evans Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Friday, July 11 No public meetings

