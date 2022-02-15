SMARTfit, With a Mission to Improve Brain-Body Health, Reaches its First Milestone After Launching on StartEngine
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTfit Inc., a technology company dedicated to developing, enhancing, and preserving brain health and physical performance in everyone, regardless of age or ability, announced its launch of a Regulation CF capital raise via StartEngine and has reached its preliminary goals in the first week.
"We’re very excited to offer our community the ability to make an early-stage investment in SMARTfit,” said Cathi Lamberti, SMARTfit Founder and CEO. “Unlike traditional venture-capital raises, StartEngine’s platform allows small investors to participate in and benefit from the company’s mission by purchasing shares in SMARTfit for as little as $280.”
SMARTfit’s proprietary technology provides brain-body training solutions that simulate how humans function in real life. Our unique technology was created to appeal to the ‘kid in all of us’ by engaging people to participate and continue practicing. Our technology then measures, tracks, scales, motivates and validates results so that clients and their therapists or trainers can ensure the effectiveness of their training.
“As hunter-gatherers we humans evolved to move but beginning with the industrial revolution the need to move has steadily declined. The neurological consequences of this loss are fast becoming a leading cause of illness and loss of physical functionality. SMARTfit is dedicated to the conviction that YOUR BRAIN MATTERS!”, continued Ms. Lamberti.
SMARTfit's solutions are already being used in approximately 600 sites in 14 countries. SMARTfit addresses numerous populations and conditions including independent and assisted living, physical and occupational therapy, neuro-rehab (stroke, Parkinson's, concussion, autism spectrum), sports performance, military training, and youth programs.
Added Dr. Mike Studer, world renowned expert in dual tasking and developer of SMARTfit’s brain-body baseline assessment, “SMARTfit is the only technology that can scale cognitive demand while executing a wide variety of physical movements and skills. This produces optimum results for neuroplasticity and improved brain-body performance, with applications for new learning, prevention, and recovery.”.
To learn more and invest in SMARTfit, please visit www.startengine.com/smartfit.
Oswaldo Montufar
