SAVE THE DATE: #SELday on March 11th

Save the Date – Friday, March 11, 2022

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is participating in the International SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Day 2022 by providing all Maine classroom teachers access to ready-made plans to use that day:

Age-appropriate read aloud options

Selected SEL4ME modules

Interdisciplinary lesson plans

Social emotional learning (SEL) changes lives—studies show that SEL improves well-being and academic outcomes, builds a positive school climate, and provides children with the necessary skills to excel in today’s workforce. Yet many members of our communities don’t know about SEL yet.

Keep your plans light for March 11th as we will be doing the planning – all you’ll need to do is access the links and share with your students. Our goal is to provide the plans to Maine educators by March 1st.

While classroom teachers are accessing SEL activities throughout this international day of celebration, the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports (O3S) is also inviting people to join them for a day-long focus of all-things SEL. Each team member from the O3S is sponsoring an hour throughout the day that will feature articles, podcasts, videos, TED Talks, exercise, office hour time, reading, conversation, and more! From SEL Specialist Kellie Bailey to our newest Nurse Specialists Tammy Diaz and Sarah DeCato, there will be something for every person associated with Maine schools – personnel, parents, caregivers, you name it!

Be on the lookout for a day-long menu of options on March 1st.

Local District SEL Teams are also encouraged to sign up for the international celebration event and create their own plans, as well! Learn more here.

For further information about Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports event, contact Julie Smyth at Julie.A.Smyth@maine.gov.