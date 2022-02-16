MERIDIAN SECURES EVENTS SURROUNDING SUPER BOWL WEEK

NFL Pro Bowl 2022 Backstage Taste of Inglewood 2022

SOFI STADIUM AND TASTE OF INGLEWOOD CALL IN ARCHER BARRIERS

INGLEWOOD, CA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With large crowds turning up in Los Angeles for Super Bowl celebrations, Meridian Rapid Defense Group was there to play its role in keeping people safe.

Meridian’s mobile Archer 1200 Barriers were brought into play at the NFL Honors Ceremony at SOFI Stadium where star players arrived to celebrate the end of another successful year. Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Kupp and Tom Brady were just some of the players walking the red carpet, secured in part by strategically placed barriers.

Meridian also took a major role in securing the nearby streets of Inglewood for the “Taste of Inglewood”, an annual 3-day family friendly street festival. The Inglewood PD called on Meridian once again to supply barriers and beam gates for this event which attracted people from all over the world who were also coming to enjoy the nearby Super Bowl.

“With people flying in from all over the U.S. it was important everyone could enjoy the thrill of attending Super Bowl week celebrations safely,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford. “We were proud to have been chosen to help out with that. Both our mobile Archer 1200 Barriers and our Archer Beam Gates were the right fit for all the events.”

The previous weekend Meridian was on duty again for the NFL at the 2022 Pro Bowl Game in Las Vegas. Meridian took on the major job of creating a safe pedestrian zone for the tens of thousands of fans attending the game. Once again Archer mobile barriers and several Archer Beam Gates were placed in such a way that people could walk freely, in and out of the pedestrian only areas, without the possibility of a vehicle entering and threatening their safety.

Beforehand Meridian team members work with event organizers to create a thorough and fully certified safety mitigation plan. Cities, police and emergency services find that the ease of maneuverability of the Archer 1200 Barriers is a big advantage when planning their security perimeters.

The Archer 1200 Barrier weighs 700 lbs. but because of its unique design can be easily moved by one person. It is designed to stop a vehicle without injuring the driver or others nearby and it is rapidly taking over the role of the long concrete barriers which, often incorrectly, are placed to stop a car or truck hitting it head on.

Arnetta Mack from the LA South Chamber of Commerce explained what a thrill it was to have so many people from other states visit the area.

“We want folks to know that there are other places in Los Angeles to go, other places to shop and eat and spend their money besides places like Hollywood and the beach,” she said.

“It’s certainly been a really busy time for the company with all the NFL related events,“ said Mr. Whitford. “Last week at the Pro Bowl Game in Las Vegas we were proud to have been selected to establish the security perimeter using our barriers and beam gates. Then our focus turned to the Super Bowl weekend.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com