Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. House Leadership to Hold News Conference on Tax Reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference to discuss tax reform with S.C. House of Representative Leadership today, Tuesday, February 15 at 2:30 PM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, S.C. House of Representatives Speaker Jay Lucas, S.C. House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill

WHAT: News conference to discuss tax reform

WHEN: Today, Tuesday, February 15 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: Governor’s office, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

