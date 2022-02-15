Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. House Leadership to Hold News Conference on Tax Reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference to discuss tax reform with S.C. House of Representative Leadership today, Tuesday, February 15 at 2:30 PM.
WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, S.C. House of Representatives Speaker Jay Lucas, S.C. House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill
WHAT: News conference to discuss tax reform
WHEN: Today, Tuesday, February 15 at 2:30 PM
WHERE: Governor’s office, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.