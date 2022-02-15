Submit Release
Working Washington Request For Public Comment

The Washington Department of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness (OEDC) is seeking public comments and recommendations to inform the agency’s work on the development of the next round of COVID-19 small business recovery grants, Working Washington Grants: Round 5. The purpose of this effort is to:

  1. Gather stakeholder input on a draft definition for the arts and heritage sectors;
  2. Determine desirable methods of grant administration and distribution;
  3. Identify potential challenges of eligibility requirements and ideas for how to circumvent those hurdles;

Feedback obtained through this Request for Public Comment process will help inform coordinated agency action in designing and implementing programs that support equitable access for small business recovery grants across the state.

Please see attached documents for webinar information for Feb 2022, timelines and Public Comment form.

