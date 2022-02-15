Submit Release
Governor Ned Lamont

02/15/2022

Governor Lamont and Representatives of Connecticut’s Public and Private Sectors To Meet With Leaders of Innovative Companies in Israel Seeking To Expand in the U.S.

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he will join representatives from Connecticut’s public and private sectors on an economic development mission in Israel later this month focused on strengthening connections between the state and members of Israel’s innovation ecosystem, including venture capitalists, incubators, accelerators, and thought leaders.

The delegation from Connecticut will include representatives from Raytheon, Hartford HealthCare, Digital Currency Group, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and Connecticut Innovations.

The visit, which will occur February 17 to 24, will culminate with a VentureClash event, led by Connecticut Innovations, the state’s venture capital arm. The event will include pitches from innovative companies seeking to expand in the U.S. and have a compelling reason to come to Connecticut. In addition to meeting with business leaders, Governor Lamont will meet with several Israeli government officials.

“Part of growing Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem includes adding diverse businesses from all around the world,” Governor Lamont said. “Israel continues to lead the way in innovation and has one of the strongest economies in the world to back it up. This is an opportunity for Connecticut to strengthen its ties with Israel and provide these innovative companies with an option for any U.S. expansion. I look forward to meeting with these business leaders and government officials to learn how we can strengthen the bond between our two regions.”

“While in Israel, we will be spending time with some of the brightest minds in the small business ecosystem,” Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman said. “We hope to carry home best practices on how we can work more closely with Israel to provide startups with a soft landing when they arrive in our state.”

“As an important part of our global recruiting strategy, we will meet with innovative companies looking to create a U.S. headquarters in Connecticut,” Matt McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations, said. “Through VentureClash, we not only have the opportunity to connect with promising companies, but also we will expand and strengthen our network of co-investors who will work on future deals with Connecticut Innovations.”

