Soli Participates in AT&T Tree Planting Event

“This local tree planting event brought together AT&T employees and TreeFolks. Soli is pleased to have helped make the AT&T carbon neutral 5G device pilot program possible and enable this event".”CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that transforms corporate sustainability into customer loyalty incentives, recently participated in an AT&T employee tree planting event with TreeFolks, a local nonprofit that is part of the company’s carbon neutral 5G device pilot program in Austin, Texas.
— Soli CEO Bill Leslie
“Through an innovative Soli Solutions program, AT&T is offering carbon neutral 5G devices and network usage to customers in Austin based on the purchase of accredited carbon offsets from local and regional reforestation projects and the purchase of renewable energy,” stated Soli CEO Bill Leslie.
The tree planting event took place at Eastwood Park in Austin on February 12, with 20 AT&T employees there to plant 900 saplings.
“At AT&T, we’re acting to address climate change because it is good for our business, for the stakeholders we serve and for our planet,” said Roman Smith, director of environmental & social innovation at AT&T. “We are committed to be carbon neutral across our operations by 2035, but we’re not stopping there. We know more and more of our customers want to reduce their own carbon footprints as well. In Austin, we’re helping them do just that by offering carbon neutral 5G devices.”
“This local employee tree planting event brought together AT&T employees and TreeFolks, the organization that provided some of the carbon offsets for AT&T’s new carbon neutral 5G program. Soli is pleased to have helped make the AT&T carbon neutral 5G device pilot program possible,” continued Leslie.
AT&T’s carbon neutral 5G pilot program is the first of its kind by a major U.S. carrier.
Through the work of TreeFolks, Central Texans are empowered to build stronger communities by planting and caring for trees. Since 1989, TreeFolks has planted nearly 3 million trees, distributed over 125,000 trees to local residents, engaged over 19,000 volunteers, and educated children and adults about planting, protecting, and sustaining trees.
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli turns corporate sustainability into customer loyalty incentives, allowing consumers to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
It is a brand loyalty marketing solution that helps brands tap into their sustainability efforts to create deeper emotional bonds with consumers. Through Soli’s solution, businesses of all types are able to turn sustainability initiatives into emotional loyalty incentives allowing a brand to engage its consumers in the imperative to reach carbon neutrality, one transaction at a time.
