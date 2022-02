Eli Manning Shares Ready for Next Message, Feb. 16 at 10 AM during Investors Bank's Virtual BusinessExchange Series

Ready for Next with Eli Manning is a Virtual Zoom presentation on February 16th from 10 AM (EST) to 11:30 AM hosted by Investors Bank's BusinessExchange Keynote Series & Networking Event.

The BusinessExchange Keynote Series & Networking Event is Free and Business Owners & Executives Invited to Preregister Today

SHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank ’s BusinessExchange Keynote & Networking Event is presenting Ready for Next with Eli Manning in a Virtual Zoom Event on Wednesday, February 16, starting at 10 AM. The program, which runs until 11:30 AM, includes networking opportunities with other business executives in breakout rooms.The program is free, and business professionals are asked to preregister. Click to BusinessExchange Keynote Series toregister now.Hear Manning – the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback who recently joined Investors Bank as its new spokesperson – explain how he:• Turned 16 years in the NFL into a successful business career• Created a method to achieve career, family, and community involvement balance.