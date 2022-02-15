Eli Manning Shares Ready for Next Message, Feb. 16 at 10 AM during Investors Bank's Virtual BusinessExchange Series
The BusinessExchange Keynote Series & Networking Event is Free and Business Owners & Executives Invited to Preregister TodaySHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank’s BusinessExchange Keynote & Networking Event is presenting Ready for Next with Eli Manning in a Virtual Zoom Event on Wednesday, February 16, starting at 10 AM. The program, which runs until 11:30 AM, includes networking opportunities with other business executives in breakout rooms.
The program is free, and business professionals are asked to preregister. Click to BusinessExchange Keynote Series to
register now.
Hear Manning – the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback who recently joined Investors Bank as its new spokesperson – explain how he:
• Turned 16 years in the NFL into a successful business career
• Created a method to achieve career, family, and community involvement balance.
Bob Rinklin
Essential Public Relations
+1 973-768-2425
robertrinklin@outlook.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn