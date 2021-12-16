Investors Bank Business Exchange Series Shares America’s Grow-a-Row Story during Mind Your Business Radio Show, Dec. 19
Chip Paillex, founder of America's Grow-a-Row, is the featured guest on the Business Exchange Series during the Mind YOur Business radio show on Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. (EST).
Founder Chip Paillex Provides Insights about Running the Nonprofit that Yearly Supplies 2.4 Million Pounds of Produce to People in Need from Maine to Virginia
Teams of volunteers from our bank have helped America's Grow-a-Row harvest its fields, and they embraced the satisfaction of working with their colleagues on a project with a meaningful purpose.”SHORT HILS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank’s Business Exchange Series is presenting the significant story about the leaders who run the nonprofit America’s Grow-a-Row during the Mind Your Business radio show on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. This program is the second segment in Business Exchange Series on the Mind Your Business show, and more episodes are planned for 2022.
— Investors Bank Chief Culture Officer Dennis Budinich
The Mind Your Business show with Host Yitzchok Saftlas is broadcast on 710 WOR-AM radio. Audiences may also listen live on internet radio at 710WOR.com, iHeartRadio or MYBRadio.com. After the broadcast, the show will be archived and available on popular podcasting channels, including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts, among many others. The YouTube video of the broadcast will be available on 710 WOR Mind Your Business Radio’s channel two to three weeks after broadcast.
Saftlas and Co-host Dennis Budinich, the bank’s Chief Culture Officer, are interviewing Chip Paillex, founder and president of America’s Grow-a-Row. The Pittstown, New Jersey-based nonprofit, started in 2002, has grown into an organization that annually plants and harvests 400 acres of farmland.
During the last two decades, the nonprofit and its team plus corporate allies including Investors Bank, stakeholders, local groups, and thousands of volunteers have provided 15 million pounds of fresh produce – some 60 million servings of vegetables and fruit – to people experiencing food insecurity in communities from Maine to Virginia.
During the Mind Your Business program, Paillex plans to discuss the insights and lessons the nonprofit’s leaders, teams and allies have learned while growing food and running the organization. Co-hosts Budinich and Saftlas will ask Paillex about these topics:
• Value of creating a flexible infrastructure and processes to consistently supply fresh produce and address food insecurity
• Importance of regularly communicating with and listening to stakeholders and allies that have invested their resources, time and energy in an organization
• Need to practice patience that balances the drive for rapid growth with the value of taking time to pause and plan for the next period of expansion.
The nonprofit has nurtured alliances with a wide range of corporations and foundations plus nonprofit groups that run foodbanks and feeding programs for people in need.
Investors’ Budinich said, “Teams of volunteers from Investors Bank have helped harvest the nonprofit’s fields, embracing the satisfaction of working with their colleagues in the field for a project with a meaningful purpose. People get to know one another better and build bonds. These bonds are carried back to the work environment, nurturing greater communication, cooperation and productivity.”
Investors Foundation, which support communities served by the bank, has provided America’s Grow-a-Row with over $55,000 in grants.
For more details about America’s Grow-a-Row, or to volunteer to assist the nonprofit, visit the organization’s website at https://www.americasgrowarow.org/.
Investors Bank’s Business Exchange Builds Communities
Investors Bank and Budinich’s team launched the Business Exchange series during the pandemic to serve the business community. The Exchange has presented virtual programs that featured noteworthy experts, authors, and business professionals. Hundreds of businesspeople have viewed the presentations, offered comments, and regularly attended the sessions. Find out more about at upcoming the virtual Business Exchange sessions at the Investors website.
About America’s Grow-a-Row
America’s Grow-a-Row is a thriving 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Pittstown, N.J. that donates 2.4 million pounds, or 9.6 million servings, of farm fresh produce annually to food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries in New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, and eastern Pennsylvania, and, through the Mid-Atlantic Regional Cooperative, the greater northeast region from Maine to Virginia.
About Investors Bank:
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, N.J., is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $27.3 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. The more information about visit Investors Bank’s website. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
About the Investors Foundation
The Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its neighbors and communities across the bank’s footprint. Investors Bank created the foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves through initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education, and affordable housing. Visit the Investors Foundation website to apply for grants, get information and read about the organization’s many community-based alliances.
