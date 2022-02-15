Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas AWAITS JUDGE RULING in legal Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District
Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas AND Trenton school employee AWAITS JUDGE RULING in legal Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District which has been in review for approximately 60 days.”LANGHORNE, PA, BUCKS, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas AND Trenton school employee AWAITS JUDGE RULING in legal battle Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District which has been in review for approximately 60 days.
— Unfair practices should not be tolerated
Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas Filed Lawsuit Against School District in New Jersey. (www.njcourts.gov)
Recording artist, producer, arranger, educator, pastor, and performer Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave1” (www.drsuave1.com) in the music world, who’s origin or descendant is from Panama City, Panama, by and through The Pro-Se process, filed a Complaint DOCKET NO. MER- L-1718-18 against the Trenton Board of Education in Trenton, NJ on 8/03/2018 with the Superior Court of Mercer County in New Jersey regarding: unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, and Unlawful Retaliation, etc.). Dr. Alexander Nicolas is currently a student at Humphreys Drivon School of Law which is based out of Stockton, CA. In addition, Nicolas has all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005.
Nicolas filed his first Complaint in 2007, with the (EEOC) charge No. 530-2008-04019 . The EEOC complaint was followed by concurrent filings made in 2008 with the NJ Federal Court in 2010, and transferred filing NJ State Superior Court in 2011. On February 22, 2016 an agreement was reached or executed between the Trenton Board of Education and Nicolas. According to Court documents the agreement has been breached. Since filing all the appropriate paperwork the Discrimination continue to be intentionally and unlawful. In his Court filings, Nicolas conveys that nothing has changed in regards to discrimination actions againts him. The current legal battle Nicolas has encountered has been unreal and left him with no other option as he filed a Second Complaint, subsequently, The Trenton Board of Education continued to retaliate against him. As a result of all the unfair practices in the past and current. The second filing was under filed complaint No. 530-2017-03784 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September of 2017, NJ Federal Court, and transferring filing NJ State Superior Court on August 3, 2018. The current matter is awaiting a ruling from the judge which has been in review for approximately 60 days.
This legal battle has been extended as a Third Complaint was recently filed on 2/8/22 and confirmed by the EEOC with the EEOC Charge Number: 524-2021-01722.
The community has embraced Nicolas' fight for justice, which has been an ongoing battle as he recently filed a Third Complaint on 2/8/22 and confirmed by the EEOC with the EEOC Charge Number: 524-2021-01722. The current legal matter has caused the community to show support for Nicolas. On August 4, 2021 there was a press conference and rally on the front steps of City Hall, 319 E. State St., Trenton, NJ., which was from 11:00am-12:30am, Nicolas shared his experience regarding: unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, and Unlawful Retaliation, etc.). Nicolas has applied for more than 350 administrative positions in a period of 14 years and has been passed on for promotion. In addition, Nicolas has all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005.
In his support during the rally, Rev. Jose Lopez who is the founder of Latino Minister of New Jersey for Justice, former Councilman at Large Manuel Segura who was the first Hispanic Councilman elected in the City of Trenton NJ, and former Councilman Alex Bethea for the City of Trenton N., former Councilman Bethea is also a retired school administrator who worked for the Trenton Board of Education for 40 years where among the speakers that addressed the crowd in support of Nicolas. Video link (https://youtu.be/yVyhCLAV5sQ). The current matter is awaiting a ruling from the judge which has been in review for approximately 60 days.
"About Dr. Suave1"
Among many recording artists Dr. Suave is recognized because his instrumental music brings people together. Subsequently Dr. Suave music is written to give people a fresh approach to the different cultural groups living here in the United States. Nicolas released the Cd "The Return" which was part of the Grammy entry list in 2016. The Return". Nicolas has been a member of the Recording Academy for 20 years. (https://open.spotify.com/artist/72N0rO9hwDJT9J7rGmNhS9).
Nicolas will releasing his new production with the main feature song “I am a Champion.” The new music will be release in 2022.. Video link (https://youtu.be/JH4EjIvRc1k).
Community in support of Dr. Alexander Nicolas