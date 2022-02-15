Submit Release
GALT Awarded Phase II SBIR Contract by the USAF

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) is excited to announce that it has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) through the Department of the Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) Center of Excellence innovation program.

Under the “AF212-D003 Applications of AI/ML Pitch Day for Trusted Artificial Intelligence, which had technology focus areas that included: Cybersecurity; Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Phase II contract, GALT will partner with AFWERX’s AFVentures program and the 552nd Air Control Wing (ACW) and their Airborne Early Warning and Control System aircraft (AWACS) to bring the Air Force a Natural Language Processing (NLP) based solution to data management.

GALT was selected for “Topic 3 Automate Routine Battle Management Functions.” The objective of this topic is to apply existing AI/ML solutions to operational Air Force problems. This topic is specifically aimed at later stage development rather than earlier stage basic science and research. The advent of modern AI/ML algorithms presents an opportunity for the Air Force to modernize various human-intensive and laborious processes that may be amenable to automation and autonomy.”

Although modern architecture in AWACS and other platforms automates some of the functions, such as automatic track initiation, Air Battle Managers (ABM) still have to perform many routine yet laborious functions. The AWACS SPO is interested in potential deploying AI to further automate many of the ABM’s functions, enabling ABMs to concentrate on functions that truly require humans in the loop.”

Over the next 18 months GALT will work with the warfighters of the 552nd ACW to develop real-time radio transcription and data query AI bots to enhance Battle Managers combat effectiveness. GALT believes that its maturing air battle management Custom Language Models will be easily adaptable across the Theater Air Control System (TACS) and can be adapted across the Joint Force to assist in command and control operations.

For more information on our AVEO (Artificial-Intelligence Voice Enhancement Operations) solutions please visit www.galt.aero/aveo.

