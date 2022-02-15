Hofmeister announces $18 million awarded to schools, community partners for extended learning opportunities

OKLAHOMA CITY (Feb. 14, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced today that 68 schools and community partners have received $18.1 million under OSDE’s High-Quality Afterschool and Summer Learning Programs initiative. Funds were awarded after a competitive grant process. OSDE received nearly three times the number of applications typically submitted for expanded learning funding. “The unprecedented interest in these out-of-school time grants underscores the challenges our students, families and schools face in the midst of a third school year of COVID-19 disruptions,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “It is critical we target support to students disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, leveraging out-of-school time and summer opportunities to bolster student learning and well-being. We are excited to announce these partnership-driven awards tailored to meet the specific needs of students and families in their local communities.” Applicants for the grant were required to apply with an organization or school in order to establish or expand a school-based partnership. The partners will provide evidence-based, comprehensive afterschool and summer learning and academic support and enrichment to area students. Awardees represent schools in every region of the state, with various community partners — including Boys and Girls Clubs, the YMCA and Salvation Army, library systems and arts organizations. For example, at Fort Cobb-Broxton Public Schools, high school students will participate in job readiness and career exploration activities through a Pathways to Success partnership between the district and Caddo County Extension Services. The Tulsa Debate League will partner with Union Public Schools to provide a speech and debate program for sixth- and seventh-graders. The grants will encompass three school years, starting with the 2021-22 school year. Grants were awarded in two categories: An Ignite Award will provide out-of-school time services during afterschool, summer or a combination of the two programs. Investments in Ignite Awards are intended to transform a new or existing idea in the community into a comprehensive program. The maximum amount applicants could request in this category was $150,000 over three years.

The Expand Award invests in comprehensive programming offered year-round during the school year and summer to increase expanded learning opportunities for students. Grantees in this category have successful programs that will serve additional students disproportionately impacted by the pandemic under grant funding. The maximum amount applicants requested under the Expand Award was $450,000 over three years. All grantees will receive technical assistance and professional learning opportunities, data collection and support for program evaluation. OSDE's High-Quality Afterschool and Summer Learning Programs grants will be funded through June 30, 2024, and are a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond. The recovery plan launched in May 2021 with a growing portfolio of online resources to support schools as they leverage the best uses of federal relief funds. ###