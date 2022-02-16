Coolfire Digitizing Workflows in Telecom Industry

Coolfire Deploys Telecom Site Audit Software Coolfire Digitizing Telecom Industry Workflows Glenline Telecoms Deploys Site Audit Software

Growing demand for 5G technology drives digital transformation in the telecom industry.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolfire, a leader in collaboration software for field operations, announced it is extending support to the telecommunications industry. Recent Coolfire software upgrades now enable telecom teams to coordinate work across multiple on-site use cases –including site audits, installations, and decommission.

Coolfire’s collaboration software, Coolfire Core, was developed to help fast-moving field operations get organized around work and coordinate team tasks, communication, and workflow. The latest version of Coolfire Core adds new mission-critical features to extend workflows from the office into the field.

With an increasing demand for 5G technology comes additional strain on the telecom field teams completing site upgrades and new cell site deployments. The new Coolfire Core features enable telecom field teams to better plan projects, manage job tasks, and capture data in the field.

“The demand for digitizing manual workflows in the field is at an all-time high,” said Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire. “Teams on the move not only need timely information, they also need a way to coordinate tasks, communications, and manage their workflows. The latest enhancements are already having a major impact on how teams can work better together.”

This recent launch further improves Coolfire's capabilities to support digital transformation within the field service space. Telecommunications teams are transforming their field ops with Core.

Glenline Telecoms Managing Director, Mark Foran stated, “Coolfire has helped us dramatically accelerate our digital transformation efforts. Getting the right digital tools in place has significantly cut down on manual processes in the field, and allows us to deliver real-time actionable insights to our customers–not just a data dump.”

Coolfire latest software is commercially available on both web and mobile apps. To learn more or to try the software for free, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.

About Coolfire

Coolfire builds collaboration software for teams on the move. Coolfire's patented technology connects people, processes, and information in a purpose-built digital workspace. Coolfire's vision is to keep teams organized around the work at hand and provide them with the critical information they need to keep moving forward. Coolfire is a trusted technology resource for corporate and government customers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to the US Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.

About Glenline Telecoms

Glenline Telecoms provides specialist design & build services to mobile telecommunications operators and tower infrastructure owners. Over the past 20 years Glenline Telecoms has completed multiple 2G-5G rollout projects throughout the Republic of Ireland. For more information, visit https://www.glenline.ie.