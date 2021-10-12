Coolfire Launches New Mobile App for Frontline Team Collaboration

Coolfire Launches New Mobile App Coolfire New Mobile App for Frontline Team Collaboration

The new research underscores the need for workstream collaboration tools within the frontline workforce.

Teams on the move need information and actions fed to them in near real-time...Our latest app launch is making it even easier for mobile teams to do great work together.” — Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolfire, a leading developer of collaboration software for business operations, today announced the launch of its new mobile application designed for frontline teams. The latest app version extends collaboration capabilities to mobile teams, enabling them to quickly find task and job info, provides real-time communication tools, and extends operational workflows to the frontline. The mobile app, additionally, allows operations managers to better collaborate with teams in the field–to get work done faster and more accurately.

“We’ve seen an increased demand for organization-wide collaboration tools, with an acute need at the frontlines,” said Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire. “Teams on the move need information and actions fed to them in near real-time to keep them in sync with the rest of the business. Our latest app launch is making it even easier for mobile teams to do great work together.”

Gary Vinson, CFO/COO at Ready Set, a Coolfire customer, commented, “The latest mobile app, and Coolfire as a whole, has really helped us solve some real last-mile delivery challenges. We’ve tried multiple tools over the years, and Coolfire is the only one that’s been able to assemble all the parts needed to help our frontline and back-office teams get a handle on our fast-moving operations.”

Coolfire’s mobile app launch is in response to increased market demand for workstream collaboration at the frontlines. It builds upon a decade of pioneering collaboration technology with innovative customers–including U.S. Military Special Operations and strategic customers, such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car and American Expediting Company. The app is now available for download for both iOS and Android.

About Coolfire

Coolfire builds collaboration software for teams on the move. Coolfire's patented technology connects people, processes, and information in a purpose-built digital workspace. Coolfire's vision is to keep teams organized around the work at hand and provide them with the critical information they need to keep moving forward. Coolfire is a trusted technology resource for corporate and government customers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to the US Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.