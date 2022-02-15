Louisiana Department of Health announces intent to award MCO contracts

The Request for Proposals for Managed Care Organizations was released on June 24, 2021. Proposals were due on September 10, 2021. The Louisiana Department of Health received proposals from Aetna Better Health of Louisiana; AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana; Healthy Blue; Humana; Louisiana Healthcare Connections; and UnitedHealthCare Community Plan Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced its intent to contract with the following MCOs after completing the review of proposals.

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana

Healthy Blue

Humana

Louisiana Healthcare Connections

This announcement only announces the intent to contract. Contract awards are not final until the completion of the 14-day protest period and the resolution of any protests. The 14-day period begins on February 12, 2022 and ends on February 25, 2022.