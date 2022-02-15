Perrin Conferences to Host In Person Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference
The 2022 Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference will highlight asbestos trends, litigation, and bankruptcies on March 7-8, 2022 in Beverly Hills.
We are thrilled to be back in person for this year’s conference and have planned many opportunities for networking with prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, and in-house counsel.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences will host its annual Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference on March 7-8, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.
This year’s agenda will feature topics including top emerging trends of asbestos lawsuits, recent bankruptcies, update on the lung cancer docket, talc litigation update, a judicial roundtable, long-term impacts of large verdicts in the Covid era, ethics in settlement agreements, and a discussion on genomics, epidemiology and mesothelioma.
“We are thrilled to be back in person for this year’s conference and have planned many opportunities for networking with prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• John D. Cooney, Esq., Cooney & Conway, Chicago, IL
• Timothy L. Krippner, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Chicago, IL
• Lisa L. Oberg, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Oakland, CA
• Perry Weitz, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
Speakers at the conference include:
• Rosie Badgett, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, Los Angeles, CA
• Bobbie R. Bailey, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, Los Angeles, CA
• Matthew P. Bergman, Esq., Bergman Draper Oslund Udo, Seattle, WA
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, IL
• Thomas J. Burns, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, Chicago, IL
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Jaime Careathers, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, Jersey City, NJ
• Edward Casmere, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago IL
• Lindsey Cheek, Esq., The Cheek Law Firm, New Orleans, LA
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Kristen Drake, Managing Director, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Nicholas Fox, Counsel, Volvo Group North America, LLC, Mack Trucks, Inc., Greensboro, NC
• Brenda Godfrey, Assistant General Counsel, Litigation & Claims, SPX Corporation, Charlotte, NC
• Beth Gori, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Vincent L. Greene IV, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Providence, RI
• Lorianne Conklin Hanson, Esq., Bullivant Houser, Seattle, WA
• Holly A. Harris, Esq., Senior Counsel, Chevron Products Company, San Ramon, CA
• Kirk T. Hartley, Esq., LSP Group, Chicago, IL
• Aaron Heckaman, Esq., Bailey Cowan Heckaman, Houston, TX
• Kylie Holladay, Claims Analyst, The RiverStone Group, Atlanta, GA
• Christopher S. Kozak, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C., Newark, NJ
• Bridget G. Longoria, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management, Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• Christopher S. Marks, Esq., Tanenbaum Keale LLP, Seattle, WA
• D. Todd Mathews, Esq., Bailey Glasser, Webster Groves, MO
• C. Mitch McGuffey, Esq., Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP, Jackson, MS
• Thomas B. McNulty, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., Florham Park, NJ
• Charles Medlin, Founder, COO, LitPro, Charlotte, NC
• Sabrina Mizrachi, Vice President, Global Product Regulatory and Litigation, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., New York, NY
• Hannah Lee Mohrman, Esq., Bowman and Brooke, Los Angeles, CA
• Lisa L. Oberg, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Oakland, CA
• Michelle Potter, COO, Senior Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Jeanette Riggins, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New Orleans, LA
• Brittany A. Russell, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Sara M. Salger, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Joseph D. Satterly, Esq., Kazan, McClain, Satterley & Greenwood, Oakland, CA
• Ben Schmickle, Esq., SWMW Law, St. Louis, MO
• Matthew R. Schroll, Esq., Nelson Mullins, Miami, FL
• Perry Shusterman, Esq., Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP, New York, NY
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Beth Kamp Veath, Esq., Brown & James, Belleville, IL
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, Claims Legal Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
Participating judges include:
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Hon. Jo-Lynne Q. Lee, Alameda County Superior Court, Oakland, CA
• Hon. Cynthia Ming Mei Lee, San Francisco Superior Court, San Francisco, CA
• Hon. Jennifer M. Medley, Orleans Civil District Court, New Orleans, LA
• Hon. Stuart M. Rice, Superior Court of California, Los Angeles, CA
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending approval in Florida, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 908-612-3586
